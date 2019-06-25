Team Envy teases signing Wizzrobe

Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett has been ranked in the top 10 Super Smash Bros. Melee players for the last two years, but up until this tournament season, he had never won a Super Major.

After becoming the first Captain Falcon player to win a Major in well over a decade, Wizzy might finally have a new banner to play under if what Team Envy is teasing comes true.

Team Envy on Twitter Your moves… show them to me. https://t.co/tvDXT87P7J

Winning his first Major at Smash ‘N’ Splash 5 was more than enough reason for an organization to sign him, but he is more than just a Melee player. He also placed top-eight in Smash Ultimate playing against some of the best players that game has to offer too.

Wizzy actually took several months off after being released by Excelerate Gaming in January. This was so that he could focus on improving at Ultimate, which seems to have paid off.

Vish on Twitter This is Wizzy’s profile pic The last time Falcon won a major was Isai in 2005. Today was the second time at Smash n Splash 5 PASSING OF THE TORCH. I’m getting nerd chills.

Following his run at Smash ‘N’ Splash, he was invited to compete at Smash Summit 8, where some of the best players in the world would be gathering for tournaments of all kinds. He ended up facing the likes of Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto and Cody “iBDW” Schwab on his way to the grand finals.

There, he and Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson had a showdown between two mid-tier characters. On one side, Wizzy was gunning for his second straight Major win with Falcon while Axe was trying to be the first player to ever win a Major with Pikachu.

It was an incredible series, with Wizzy forcing a bracket reset on Axe. But in the end, Axe was just too strong against Falcon on Final Destination and took the win. This still gave Wizzy a 2019 lineup that featured a win at Smash ‘N’ Splash 5, second at Smash Summit 8, and a fifth-place finish Get On My Level 2019.

That is only during this tournament season too. Wizzy is widely known as one of the most complete Smash players in every game, and despite his quirky behavior, he’s constantly grinding on both his stream and with others to improve his game.

Adam Lindgren on Twitter @Wizzrobe RT my main tweet to help Wizzy out! As someone that played Melee, Wizzy was one of my hardest opponents ever, at least you all can give him a RT!

Envy hasn’t gotten in on competitive Smash Bros. at any level despite being one of the largest North American esports organizations. Signing Wizzy while he is at the top of his game for Melee and improving at Ultimate would be a great move.

With the CEO 2019 Fighting Game Championships and EVO just around the corner, this is the perfect time for any organization to pick up an available top player.