T1 signs Super Smash Bros. star MKLeo

After spending almost three years with Echo Fox, MKLeo has signed with T1 and will join ANTi on the org’s growing roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, T1 announced today.

“It’s no Joke-r,” T1 said. “T1 is officially welcoming [MKLeo] to our Smash roster! We’re proud to strengthen our North American presence and continue our winning legacy with this superstar on our side!”

The signing comes just a few days after Leo won his first Major of the year with a victory over Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís at Frostbite 2020. Last week, the Super Smash Bros. star officially announced that he was parting ways with Echo Fox, which dissolved in November 2019, amidst the continued mystery surrounding the organization’s future.

Leo has always had an affinity for South Korea and frequently traveled there to compete in various tournaments and between events on personal trips, so this signing makes a lot of sense for both sides.

T1 first joined the Smash scene by signing both ANTi and Larry “Larry Lurr” Holland last April before bringing on Pokémon and Smash player Sejun Park in November. The team parted ways with Larry Lurr in January and was looking for another player to bring into the fold as ANTi started traveling to more tournaments again.

Leo is the top-ranked Smash Ultimate player in the world, having won a total of 15 tournaments in the game’s first year in the competitive scene. He has already won a Super Major this season, having just completed a historic loser’s bracket run to take home the Frostbite 2020 trophy, as well as a second-place finish at Genesis 7.

Im so excited to play and create content for T1 I will keep trying my best to keep pushing the Ultimate meta and get all those tourney wins 😳 thank you so much for this opportunity. This is just the beginning of a lot of great things with my new family…@T1 ❤️ https://t.co/5og36OyxZx — T1 | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) February 27, 2020

Leo has a history of winning that matches up with T1’s strive to produce results in all aspects of its esport ventures. With the undisputed king of Ultimate on the team, it looks like T1 might just be ready to take another portion of the esports world by storm.