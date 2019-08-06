Super Smash Con bars Osiris197 from attending, bans CaptainZack from competing

Super Smash Con has banned one player from competing and one player from attending the convention outright.

James “Osiris197” G who infamously was involved in a fistfight at CEO in July, will be barred entirely from the event. He was originally cleared to be allowed to attend the event but the backlash against the decision from fans on social media turned it into a fully-fledged attendance ban.

Zack “CaptainZack” Lauth of Wii U fame has also been banned from competing at the event but has been given the clear to attend, unlike Osiris. CaptainZack is facing backlash from the community after admitting to match-fixing a few days ago.

Zack has also been banned from competing at all 2GG events moving forward.

Also in the statement, Super Smash Con announced plans to give all attendees bag checks to increase security at the venue and have installed metal detectors as an extra for extra safety.