Super Smash Con 2023: Live top 8 results, standings, and upsets

Hungrybox, Wizzrobe, and the judges at Super Smash Con 2023.
Screenshot via VGBC

It is time for one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, as the best players across every game in the popular platform fighting franchise descend upon Chantilly, VA, and compete for a weekend of top-level action at Super Smash Con 2023

Running from Aug. 10 to 13, Smash Con will be one of the first post-Summer ranking events for both Melee and Ultimate, meaning it is a fresh batch of storylines and stakes for the best players. Meanwhile, fans will also get to see some older games showcased on their biggest stage of the year—Smash 4 anyone? 

Whether you are throwing it back to the N64 original or want to battle it out with over 2,600 players in Ultimate, there is an event for everyone at Smash Con, even with Melee and Ultimate being the main draws. You can even compete in Coney’s Mystery Game event ala Combo Breaker, so your fundamentals better be on point.

In total, there are 10 different events, a singles and doubles bracket for every release of Super Smash Bros. through Ulitmate. And, while I might not be on the ground this year to watch everything, I am keeping a close eye on all five games and updating standings live so you can follow along with me as things happen. 

Super Smash Con 2023: Live Top 8 standings and final results

Viewers holding up signs with the number 10 at Super Smash Con.
Screenshot via VGBC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

PlacePlayer
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
Fifth-SixthTBD
Seventh-EighthTBD

Notable Smash Ultimate upsets at Super Smash Con 2023

  • Raven eliminates Hungrybox in 769th place
  • Peanut beats Kurama and Bassmage with Little Mac
    • Eliminates BassMage at 65th
  • Marss beats Onin, Onin eliminated by Lui$ for 33rd place
  • Sparg0 loses 2-3 to Ly’s Corrin
    • Aaron eliminates Sparg0 at 49th place

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

PlacePlayer
FirstMiya and acola
SecondLolyoshi and Onin
ThirdScend and Lui$
FourthLima and Chase
Fifth-SixthKEN and Sonix, Ling and Kiwi
Seventh-EighthMarss and Light, NoTag and BacoN

Super Smash Bros. Melee: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

PlacePlayer
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SeventhTBD

Notable Smash Melee upsets at Super Smash Con 2023

  • Panda eliminates Axe at 13th
  • Zuppy eliminates KoDoRiN in ninth

Super Smash Bros. Melee: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

PlacePlayer
FirstaMSa and Axe
SecondPanda and Krudo
ThirdZuppy and Sango
FourthEasy and Preeminent
FifthFishbait and Fizzwiggle, Spark and Zamu
SeventhRedd and TheSWOOPER, JI and DannyPhantom

Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

PlacePlayer
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
Fifth-SixthTBD
Seventh-EighthTBD

Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

PlacePlayer
FirstMistake and ralphie
SecondScend and Ludo
ThirdKurama and Dark Wizzy
FourthLito and Pelca
FifthPokecheese and ghostbelle, IcyMist and sammm
SeventhLogan and Wanted, VaLoR and BBW

Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

PlacePlayer
First686M
SecondPlayer-1
ThirdHoenn
FourthCody
FifthGunnermaniac, Mikeray4
SeventhBike, @ChaseTheLux

Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

PlacePlayer
FirstPlayer-1 and Mikeray4
SecondBike and Gardex
Third686M and Tori
FourthIce cream yum no spice and Gunnermaniac
FifthArch and SteR ThA KiiD, Kyoz and Ness682
SeventhBombogi and A.M., Chia and @ChaseTheLux

Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

PlacePlayer
FirstIsai
SecondKurabba
ThirdSuPeRbOoMfAn
FourthKeroKeroppi
FifthNax, k y s k
SeventhWizzrobe, Stranded

Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

PlacePlayer
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SeventhTBD

If you need more fighting game action to catch up on, Evo 2023 wrapped last weekend and included more than 9,000 players competing in games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear Strive.

