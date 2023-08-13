Super Smash Con 2023: Live top 8 results, standings, and upsets

It is time for one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, as the best players across every game in the popular platform fighting franchise descend upon Chantilly, VA, and compete for a weekend of top-level action at Super Smash Con 2023.

Running from Aug. 10 to 13, Smash Con will be one of the first post-Summer ranking events for both Melee and Ultimate, meaning it is a fresh batch of storylines and stakes for the best players. Meanwhile, fans will also get to see some older games showcased on their biggest stage of the year—Smash 4 anyone?

Whether you are throwing it back to the N64 original or want to battle it out with over 2,600 players in Ultimate, there is an event for everyone at Smash Con, even with Melee and Ultimate being the main draws. You can even compete in Coney’s Mystery Game event ala Combo Breaker, so your fundamentals better be on point.

In total, there are 10 different events, a singles and doubles bracket for every release of Super Smash Bros. through Ulitmate. And, while I might not be on the ground this year to watch everything, I am keeping a close eye on all five games and updating standings live so you can follow along with me as things happen.

Super Smash Con 2023: Live Top 8 standings and final results

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

Place Player First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD

Notable Smash Ultimate upsets at Super Smash Con 2023

Raven eliminates Hungrybox in 769th place

Peanut beats Kurama and Bassmage with Little Mac Eliminates BassMage at 65th

Marss beats Onin, Onin eliminated by Lui$ for 33rd place

SET OF THE YEAR CONTENDER.@Marss_NE CLUTCHES UP AND GETS THE WIN OVER ONIN!



📺 https://t.co/4rwyaHqJdl pic.twitter.com/hy5zXcCGWN — VGBC (@VGBootCamp) August 12, 2023

Sparg0 loses 2-3 to Ly’s Corrin Aaron eliminates Sparg0 at 49th place



Super Smash Con

ultimate phase3

Ly vs Sparg0 https://t.co/bqwXhPnPcM — KINOTROPE gaming (@KINOTROPEgaming) August 12, 2023

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

Place Player First Miya and acola Second Lolyoshi and Onin Third Scend and Lui$ Fourth Lima and Chase Fifth-Sixth KEN and Sonix, Ling and Kiwi Seventh-Eighth Marss and Light, NoTag and BacoN

Super Smash Bros. Melee: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

Place Player First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth TBD Seventh TBD

Notable Smash Melee upsets at Super Smash Con 2023

Panda eliminates Axe at 13th

Zuppy eliminates KoDoRiN in ninth

Super Smash Bros. Melee: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

Place Player First aMSa and Axe Second Panda and Krudo Third Zuppy and Sango Fourth Easy and Preeminent Fifth Fishbait and Fizzwiggle, Spark and Zamu Seventh Redd and TheSWOOPER, JI and DannyPhantom

Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

Place Player First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD

Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

Place Player First Mistake and ralphie Second Scend and Ludo Third Kurama and Dark Wizzy Fourth Lito and Pelca Fifth Pokecheese and ghostbelle, IcyMist and sammm Seventh Logan and Wanted, VaLoR and BBW

Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

Place Player First 686M Second Player-1 Third Hoenn Fourth Cody Fifth Gunnermaniac, Mikeray4 Seventh Bike, @ChaseTheLux

Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

Place Player First Player-1 and Mikeray4 Second Bike and Gardex Third 686M and Tori Fourth Ice cream yum no spice and Gunnermaniac Fifth Arch and SteR ThA KiiD, Kyoz and Ness682 Seventh Bombogi and A.M., Chia and @ChaseTheLux

Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings

Place Player First Isai Second Kurabba Third SuPeRbOoMfAn Fourth KeroKeroppi Fifth Nax, k y s k Seventh Wizzrobe, Stranded

Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings

Place Player First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth TBD Seventh TBD

If you need more fighting game action to catch up on, Evo 2023 wrapped last weekend and included more than 9,000 players competing in games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear Strive.

