Super Smash Con 2023: Live top 8 results, standings, and upsets

It is time for one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, as the best players across every game in the popular platform fighting franchise descend upon Chantilly, VA, and compete for a weekend of top-level action at Super Smash Con 2023.
Running from Aug. 10 to 13, Smash Con will be one of the first post-Summer ranking events for both Melee and Ultimate, meaning it is a fresh batch of storylines and stakes for the best players. Meanwhile, fans will also get to see some older games showcased on their biggest stage of the year—Smash 4 anyone?
Whether you are throwing it back to the N64 original or want to battle it out with over 2,600 players in Ultimate, there is an event for everyone at Smash Con, even with Melee and Ultimate being the main draws. You can even compete in Coney’s Mystery Game event ala Combo Breaker, so your fundamentals better be on point.
In total, there are 10 different events, a singles and doubles bracket for every release of Super Smash Bros. through Ulitmate. And, while I might not be on the ground this year to watch everything, I am keeping a close eye on all five games and updating standings live so you can follow along with me as things happen.
Notable Smash Melee upsets at Super Smash Con 2023
Panda eliminates Axe at 13th
Zuppy eliminates KoDoRiN in ninth
Super Smash Bros. Melee: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings
Place
Player
First
aMSa and Axe
Second
Panda and Krudo
Third
Zuppy and Sango
Fourth
Easy and Preeminent
Fifth
Fishbait and Fizzwiggle, Spark and Zamu
Seventh
Redd and TheSWOOPER, JI and DannyPhantom
Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings
Place
Player
First
TBD
Second
TBD
Third
TBD
Fourth
TBD
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
Seventh-Eighth
TBD
Super Smash Bros. Wii U: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings
Place
Player
First
Mistake and ralphie
Second
Scend and Ludo
Third
Kurama and Dark Wizzy
Fourth
Lito and Pelca
Fifth
Pokecheese and ghostbelle, IcyMist and sammm
Seventh
Logan and Wanted, VaLoR and BBW
Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings
Place
Player
First
686M
Second
Player-1
Third
Hoenn
Fourth
Cody
Fifth
Gunnermaniac, Mikeray4
Seventh
Bike, @ChaseTheLux
Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings
Place
Player
First
Player-1 and Mikeray4
Second
Bike and Gardex
Third
686M and Tori
Fourth
Ice cream yum no spice and Gunnermaniac
Fifth
Arch and SteR ThA KiiD, Kyoz and Ness682
Seventh
Bombogi and A.M., Chia and @ChaseTheLux
Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 final standings
Place
Player
First
Isai
Second
Kurabba
Third
SuPeRbOoMfAn
Fourth
KeroKeroppi
Fifth
Nax, k y s k
Seventh
Wizzrobe, Stranded
Super Smash Bros. 64: Super Smash Con 2023 doubles standings
Place
Player
First
TBD
Second
TBD
Third
TBD
Fourth
TBD
Fifth
TBD
Seventh
TBD
If you need more fighting game action to catch up on, Evo 2023 wrapped last weekend and included more than 9,000 players competing in games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and Guilty Gear Strive.
