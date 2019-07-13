Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Evo’s biggest Smash tournament

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has shattered another Evo record. Evo’s president Joey Cuellar has confirmed that Ultimate’s event will be the biggest Smash Bros. tournament in Evo history.

In its debut year, the title already has over 3,000 entrants signed up. It’s also one of seven games to pass 1,000 competitors at the event after Dragonball FighterZ passed the mark a few days ago.

Joey Cuellar on Twitter Another @Evo record shattered! Smash Ultimate is now the biggest Smash tournament ever with over 3,000 entrants! This is getting wild! #Evo2019

The 3,000 mark is remarkable considering last year’s entry numbers. Both Smash 4 and Smash Melee combined to reach just over 2,700 entrants in 2018, 300 less than what Ultimate has managed to achieve by itself.

It also obliterates Super Smash Bros. for Wii U’s debut in 2016 when the game (at its peak) had just under 2,700 entrants. That number then dropped repeatedly year after year as the infamous Bayonetta meta took over.

There are still a few days left to sign up for Evo, so the numbers for each game have a chance to rise. If you want to prove you have what it takes to be an Evo champion, you can sign up for the event on its Smash.gg page.