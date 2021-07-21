Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to hold spirit event themed after characters with horns

Nintendo has announced this week’s spirit event for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it will be themed around characters who have or wear horns.

This week’s event will begin on July 23 and run until midnight Sunday, July 25. Throughout the spirit board, players will encounter spirits that fit this specific description boasting a horn.

Some of the spirits players will encounter include Dry Bowser, Cubone, and Risky Boots among others. This will be the best chance for players to score themselves some unique spirits to add to their collection.

Each Friday Nintendo launches a new spirit event themed after different aspects from gaming. Last week, SSBU introduced three new spirits taken from the indie hit Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Players who miss their chance to score these unique spirits during their corresponding event will need to keep an eye out on both the spirit board and store in the future for them to reappear.