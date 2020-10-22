Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch 9.0.1 edits Minecraft Steve’s moveset, victory screen

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans were probably expecting too much heading into the release of Patch 9.0.1, as it doesn’t address any specific fighters outside of Minecraft Steve.

One big change was made, however, as Nintendo completely removed the meme-heavy win screen that showed Steve holding a piece of meat in a very odd position.

Outside of removing a meme, Nintendo did make some changes to Steve/Alex’s overall moveset by tweaking things so that other fighters wouldn’t interact strangely with some of the placed blocks on a stage. Specifically, this patch makes it so opposing fighters can’t glitch through parts of a stage when someone playing Steve places a block at certain locations.

Another bug fix was removing a glitch where some fighters would not be controllable by their players after being hit by a minecart in certain interactions. This would leave a player unable to move at all until they were beaten. The minecart was actually a big area of focus for this 9.0.1 update.

Here are all of the patch notes from the official Nintendo support website.