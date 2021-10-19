Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0: Full patch notes and changes

Sora is here, along with some new balance changes.

The version 13.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which fittingly adds Sora and additional content from the Kingdom Hearts franchise to the game, along with balance changes and bug fixes. 

Sora is the sixth and final fighter being added to Ultimate as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. He is now available, alongside the new Hollow Bastion stage and a very limited selection of Kingdom Hearts music. Several new Mii Fighter costumes are also available as individual DLC. 

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 13.0, which is available to download now. 

Offline

The following spirits from the Kingdom Hearts series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

  • Riku
  • Kairi
  • Roxas
  • Axel
  • Xion
  • Terra
  • Ventus
  • Aqua

The following spirits will appear on the Spirit Board and Shop:

  • Razewing Ratha

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

  • Sora Challenger Pack
  • Judd Hat
  • Octoling Wig
  • Doom Slayer Helmet and Armor
  • Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience
    • Game-balance adjustments have been made

Fighter Adjustments

All FightersGeneralMade it so opponents that fall down in place due to Kazuya’s side special cannot be stepped on when jumping.
JigglypuffNeutral Attack 2Reduced vulnerability.
JigglypuffBack Air AttackReduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing.
JigglypuffDownward ThrowShortened the launch distance.Reduced vulnerability.
Dr. MarioNeutral Air AttackExtended launch distance for the high-damage window.
Dr. MarioUp Air AttackIncreased attack power and maintained launch distance.
Dr. MarioDown Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
Dr. MarioSide SpecialIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Dr. MarioDown SpecialIncreased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground.
ZeldaNeutral Attack 1Reduced vulnerability.
ZeldaFlurry AttackIncreased power.
ZeldaUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
ZeldaDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
ZeldaDown Air AttackIncreased the high-damage range.
LucarioDash AttackExtended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.Increased the high-damage range.
LucarioSide Tilt AttackExtended launch distance of the second attack.
LucarioDown Tilt AttackIncreased attack speed.
Rosalina & LumaDown Smash AttackLuma will appear in front of Rosalina when using the move and turning around.Extended launch distance for Luma’s attack.
Rosalina & LumaSide SpecialLuma will follow you when using the move in the air.
Little MacUp Tilt AttackExtended the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by this attack.
Little MacSide Smash AttackIncreased power against shields when using the move with down input.
Little MacNeutral SpecialExtended launch distance.Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground.Increased speed so it will be faster to use the move.Made so the second button press can be input in advance.
Little MacUp SpecialExtended launch distance of the last attack.
Little MacDown SpecialIncreased the amount that attack power will increase.
RidleySide SpecialShortened the time between the slamming/dragging animations and when another jump can be input.
King K. RoolUp Tilt AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
King K. RoolSide Smash AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Increased the range at the beginning of the move.
King K. RoolForward Air AttackReduced vulnerability.
King K. RoolUp ThrowExtended launch distance.
IsabelleDown Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
IsabelleSide Smash AttackExtended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.
IsabelleDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.Increased attack range.
IsabelleForward ThrowExtended launch distance.
IncineroarDown Smash AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
IncineroarUp Air AttackIncreased attack power and maintained launch distance.
IncineroarUp SpecialIncreased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window while descending.Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window for the explosion.
JokerFinal SmashShortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.
HeroFinal SmashShortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.