Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0: Full patch notes and changes

The version 13.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which fittingly adds Sora and additional content from the Kingdom Hearts franchise to the game, along with balance changes and bug fixes.
Sora is the sixth and final fighter being added to Ultimate as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. He is now available, alongside the new Hollow Bastion stage and a very limited selection of Kingdom Hearts music. Several new Mii Fighter costumes are also available as individual DLC.
Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 13.0, which is available to download now.
Offline
The following spirits from the Kingdom Hearts series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Riku
- Kairi
- Roxas
- Axel
- Xion
- Terra
- Ventus
- Aqua
The following spirits will appear on the Spirit Board and Shop:
- Razewing Ratha
General
The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Sora Challenger Pack
- Judd Hat
- Octoling Wig
- Doom Slayer Helmet and Armor
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience
- Game-balance adjustments have been made
Fighter Adjustments
|All Fighters
|General
|Made it so opponents that fall down in place due to Kazuya’s side special cannot be stepped on when jumping.
|Jigglypuff
|Neutral Attack 2
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Jigglypuff
|Back Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing.
|Jigglypuff
|Downward Throw
|Shortened the launch distance.Reduced vulnerability.
|Dr. Mario
|Neutral Air Attack
|Extended launch distance for the high-damage window.
|Dr. Mario
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Dr. Mario
|Side Special
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Special
|Increased the speed that super armor activates when using the move on the ground.
|Zelda
|Neutral Attack 1
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Zelda
|Flurry Attack
|Increased power.
|Zelda
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the high-damage range.
|Lucario
|Dash Attack
|Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.Increased the high-damage range.
|Lucario
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance of the second attack.
|Lucario
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Down Smash Attack
|Luma will appear in front of Rosalina when using the move and turning around.Extended launch distance for Luma’s attack.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Side Special
|Luma will follow you when using the move in the air.
|Little Mac
|Up Tilt Attack
|Extended the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by this attack.
|Little Mac
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased power against shields when using the move with down input.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Special
|Extended launch distance.Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground.Increased speed so it will be faster to use the move.Made so the second button press can be input in advance.
|Little Mac
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance of the last attack.
|Little Mac
|Down Special
|Increased the amount that attack power will increase.
|Ridley
|Side Special
|Shortened the time between the slamming/dragging animations and when another jump can be input.
|King K. Rool
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|King K. Rool
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Increased the range at the beginning of the move.
|King K. Rool
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|King K. Rool
|Up Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Isabelle
|Down Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Isabelle
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended the duration of the high-damage part of the attack.
|Isabelle
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.Increased attack range.
|Isabelle
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Up Special
|Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window while descending.Increased attack power and maintained launch distance of the high-damage window for the explosion.
|Joker
|Final Smash
|Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.
|Hero
|Final Smash
|Shortened the downtime after finishing the Final Smash.