Super Smash Bros. fans have mixed reaction to Byleth’s addition to Ultimate roster

It isn’t surprising that a character announcement for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has left the community divided, especially since Nintendo threw a bit of a curveball today and announced the addition of one of its own characters to the game instead of another third-party fighter.

From upset fans who wanted Dante or Sora to professional players who are already calling the character a mid-tier pick at best based on their first impressions, Byleth’s reveal has brought out all sides of the Smash fan base.

Most players are just excited to have a new character with a unique playstyle coming to a game that’s already bursting with content. The reveal was also followed by the news that six more DLC fighters will be added to the game through a second volume of the Fighters Pass.

Tempo ZeRo on Twitter I’m gonna risk making the cap tweet of the day, but I think the direct wasn’t nearly as bad as people are saying. Yes, it is another FE character, but it’s done in a more unique manner and more content is always good. Plus 6 new DLC, I think that’s super generous.

But the vocal minority is always unhappy with something and this time it’s the fact that their hopes of getting another third-party representative from a franchise like Devil May Cry or Kingdom Hearts were dashed by “another sword user.” This discourse would’ve happened regardless of which character was added to the roster, but getting four non-Nintendo characters in a row really set the reveal up to be pure chaos.

Leffen on Twitter MARTH 10 COMING TO SMASH

And then there are those fans who are both excited for Byleth’s inclusion and the portion of the community that’s endlessly predicting third-party characters got completely blindsided by another Fire Emblem character.

The Great Clement on Twitter I will never get tired of people being so sure what the next Smash characters will be. Grinch Leak is a done deal. It has to be. Everyone just KNEW that Dante was gonna be the 5th fighter. When Byleth was the one announced……..jackpot. lol https://t.co/mqZc5AwI6P

The memes were strong after the announcement, especially since series producer Masahiro Sakurai provided a lot of extra content during his character deep dive on the newest fighter. This includes one specific image where he seems to be knowingly looking at the camera, expecting the shock and backlash.

Tylor on Twitter The Internet: holy shit we’re for sure getting Dante for Smash!!!!! Sakurai: https://t.co/8Fmo4yPMYg

Chaos consumed Twitter and destroyed the Smash Bros. subreddit when fans began arguing amongst each other. Fans were calling people out, complaining about the pick, and thinking about what could’ve been based on their predictions.

Decent Joker Main on Twitter Smash Twitter readying their tweets to complain about Byleth being another FE rep and another sword fighter https://t.co/jyUvlpBatU

We even saw famous game designer and producer Hideki Kamiya get in on the fun, pointing out one of Sakurai’s hand gestures looked familiar to another heavily-requested character.

神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya on Twitter VIEWTIFUL JOE CONFIRMED.

On the more analytical side, the inclusion of multiple weapons in Byleth’s moveset makes them an interesting pick with a lot of versatility and potential in specific matchups. But their movement speed is slow like Ike and initial frame data doesn’t look great.

Ramin on Twitter nvm he seems like ass LOOOL why they gotta make him so slow and give him seemingly some of the worst frama data. I just want more speedy sword characters man 😩 https://t.co/7IQHxAN6xD

Leffen on Twitter The biggest takeaway from whether you like Byleth or not is that there will be SIX more DLC characters, releasing all the way until end of 2021. That means we will have at LEAST 2 more years of completely unplayable online 🙁

We didn’t get as deep of a look at all of Byleth’s options compared to Terry’s deep dive in November, so we won’t really know how good the character is until its release on Jan. 28. And even fans who were upset at the final DLC for the Fighters Pass can just look forward to the next reveal since the second expansion approaches.