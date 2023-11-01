Street Fighters 6’s Final Fight DLC looks great but fans still have their eyes on something else

Capcom is finally dropping the Final Fight DLC into Street Fighter 6, but players are actually more worried about something the developers first announced months ago.

While many players have declared the new SF6 fighting pass to be “pretty hype,” the majority of franchise fans are still waiting for the elusive third outfit the devs are releasing for each of the main cast. Players argued even if the fighting pass is something to be excited about, the main cast hasn’t received any outfits for five months now.

The Final Fight pass includes a Haggar outfit for players to use on their custom SF6 characters. However, players won’t be able to use these outfits for the main cast and it’s been such a long wait they’re starting to get annoyed.

The Final Fight Gala Fighting Pass is turning the beat back in #SF6!



Starting Nov. 1, you can add the original beat ‘em up classic to your collection and earn some mad gear from the premium rewards. Show us you can be as mighty as the mayor of Metro City! pic.twitter.com/S6LkaZa5o0 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 1, 2023

these aren't bad tbh but my god we need character costumes. its been almost 5 months! — 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms Open! (@kujikawaii) November 1, 2023

If you only play Street Fighter 6 competitively, chances are you don’t pay much attention to the costumes available for your custom characters. This means when you’re trying to climb the ranked ladder, you’re seeing the same default costumes left and right for the main fighters, which can be pretty boring at times.

Street Fighter fans have been holding out for a while, but many across social media say they’re starting to lose hope altogether after being left in the dark for so long.

Back in August, Capcom did actually share images for Juri, Marisa, Guile, and Dee Jay’s third outfit selections. At the time, the community celebrated the reveal, with many saying they’d count down the days. A month later, more concept art arrived, this time for Ken, Luke, Lily, and Cammy, which only hyped the community more.

Since then, there’s been no communication on any third outfit releases, with the silence now leading to this frustration around the Final Fight DLC drop.

Dot Esports has reached out to Capcom for further details.