Street Fighter V gets new Capcom Pro Tour 2022 bundle, includes nostalgic new stage

Capcom isn't quite done with the game just yet.

Street Fighter V fans might not have a long roadmap ahead of them with Street Fighter 6 looming over their game, but Capcom isn’t leaving them high and dry—they’ve announced this year’s lineup of Capcom Pro Tour DLC content.

The Capcom Pro Tour bundle is Capcom’s way of supporting its competitive scene with content each year, usually through adding multiple new costumes, a new stage, and other bonuses for players to enjoy.

The CPT 2022 DLC bundle features three costumes made for M. Bison, Akira, and Seth, but most fans will be focusing on the incredible Ring of Arcade stage. This new arena combines multiple elements of Capcom-fueled nostalgia, including a number of easter eggs and references to the dev’s storied history of game creation.

The background of the stage includes multiple characters from Capcom’s past, art from previous games, and more. Capcom’s senior social and community manager Yuri Araujo even directly tasked fans to see if they can find all of the references.

Along with the Ring of Arcade stage and three costumes, which are also available for individual purchase, the CPT 2022 Premium Pass will give players access to new costume colors for all 45 characters featured in SFV: Champion Edition, five exclusive fighter titles, two fighter profile themes, and 10,000 Fight Money.

Image via Capcom

Here is the price breakdown for the entire DLC set:

Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Costume: M. Bison – $5.99

Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Costume: Akira – $5.99

Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Costume: Seth – $5.99

Capcom Pro Tour Stage (Ring of Arcade) – $9.99

Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Premier Pass – $19.99 All CPT 2022 content listed above. New color for all 45 characters Five Exclusive Titles Two Exclusive Fighter Profile Themes A bonus of 10,000 Fight Money



This CPT 2022 DLC will be released on March 29 alongside SFV’s “Definitive Update,” which includes massive balance and feature overhauls for the game in what will likely be its last big update.

This also likely signifies SFV: CE will be used as the competitive title for CPT 2022 while development on SF6 concludes and potentially launches in early 2023.