Street Fighter 6’s worst tournament is about to happen, and cheating is encouraged

There are few complaints you will hear more when playing a fighting game than excuses about bad online or characters that are only played by the “cheap” wi-fi warriors. Now, one brave sole is looking to delve deeper into Street Fighter 6’s Battle Hub purgatory by hosting what will likely be the worst tournament to grace the game—featuring one character, no connection tests, and all the cheating you could ever want.

If you ever wanted to see the dirtiest of E. Honda players slam each other into routers in an open bracket with no real rules, then Ember Talks’ upcoming event is perfect for you.

🗑️HONDA'S HORRIBLE HOOTENANNY🗑️



📅August 25th 7PM EST

– HONDA ONLY

– NO Connection Tests

– Worldwide (VPN/WIFI Encouraged)

– LAG SWITCHING allowed

– low-end hardware friendly

– Ft1, No Losers Bracket

– Bargaining/cheating allowed (whatever it takes)



Dirtiest player takes all!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UGk1AQWUFa — NH | Ember Talks 🔜 East Coast Throwdown (@EmberTalksTTV) August 13, 2023

Honda’s Horrible Hootenanny will run on Aug. 25 and will only allow players to enter as E. Honda. Outside of that singular restriction, all other bets are off when it comes to the tournament’s structure and stability.

The Hootenanny will feature no connection tests, is open to players from all regions, will not penalize players for lag switching mid-round, has no hardware limitations, and is being played as a first-to-one tournament from start to finish with no loser’s bracket—meaning one loss and you are out no matter what. Oh, and bargaining and cheating are both allowed in full, truly making this a “whatever it takes,” winner takes all event.

For the cheating bit, the tournament page lists the use of delay, coaching, and even account sharing as acceptable examples. The only limitation is that players who strike any bargains with each other must inform the TO of their agreements.

Players are also encouraged to play on the worst setup possible and submit a picture to the New Head community Discord, with the most cursed entry earning a $5 bonus.

As fighting game savant Rooflemonger said: “Evo was good and all but… Finally, we got a REAL Street Fighter 6 tournament on our hands.”

Sign-ups for this hell hole of a tournament are live until 5pm CT on Aug. 25, with the stream going live at the same time. Prepare for dirty play and countless headbutts to be featured during this historically cursed sumo throwdown.

