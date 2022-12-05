Still got it: Sparg0 re-states Smash credentials in gold return to pro play at Mainstage 2022

Sparg0 has won his first open Smash Ultimate major since Low Tide City against Tweek in stylish fashion, ending the tournament with Cloud’s finishing touch surprising commentators and spectators alike.

Sparg0 entered the grand finals from the loser’s side, which meant he needed to win two matches to win the tournament, and win two matches he did. Sparg0 and Tweek’s sets spanned full 10 games with every set going to game five.

In the end, the meeting gave us the most games possible for a final.

Tweek’s Diddy had a commanding lead throughout the games but Sparg0 capitalized on every opportunity he could have and turned most of those opportunities into stocks taken, which ultimately won him the tournament.

Earlier, Sparg0 was sent to the loser’s side by Tweek in dominating 3-0 fashion in the winners’ semi-final. That left him forced to climb back to the grand final by defeating phenomenal players like Kurama, Light, and Big D.

Kurama and Big D, the dark horses of the Ludwig Invitationals, have also made their appearance in the top 8, further cementing their wins against their fellow top players aren’t flukes and are actually real ones.

Big D placed third while Kurama placed fifth alongside Apollo Kage.

Veterans like Lui$ and Light were also present, with Lui$ placing seventh with Desmona– who was seeded to place 60th– and Light placing fourth losing to Big D and Sparg0.

Sparg0 said in an interview after his break that he feels more motivated than ever before. He just got back from a Smash break that was focused on taking care of his mental health and “resetting” away from the pro scene.

Enough, I'm tired of being bad. I feel 100% ready to completely get back into competing, so next season I'm aiming for the #1 spot again. I got reallyyy close to it last time but now I feel like nothing is gonna stop me. Road to #1 starts now lets do thiss — FaZe Sparg0 (@Sparg0ssb) November 22, 2022

Now the number one contender for MkLeo’s throne is back, we may see an interesting development in Smash Ultimate’s future, especially if he can keep his form up.