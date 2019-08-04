Soulcalibur VI is getting a second season of content, Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru DLC incoming

A second season of DLC is coming to Soulcalibur VI, Bandai Namco announced today at Evo 2019. New characters and gameplay changes will be introduced to the title in the future.

Although no release date for the second season of content was announced, Bandai Namco revealed the first DLC character that will be coming with the new season pass—Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru.

Image via Bandai Namco

Three more characters will also be added in the future. But in typical Bandai Namco fashion, those characters’ identities remain a mystery and will be announced at a later date.

The three DLC characters and Haohmaru will be available as character creation tools for anyone who wants to create a fighter around their fighting styles.

Bandai Namco US on Twitter Cassandra, the Athenian warring maiden, will be returning to the Stage of History! Unlock this character, her weapons, and a new story mission when she joins the Season Pass on August 5, 2019! Order the #SOULCALIBURVI Season Pass today: https://t.co/x53aiJ8q4c https://t.co/CZsfDb6VBP

In addition to the second season of DLC, Bandai confirmed that the sixth and final DLC fighter for the first season of content is Cassandra. She’ll be released on Aug. 5 for all season pass owners.