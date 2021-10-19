The key to the final DLC has finally been revealed.

Sora from Kingdom Hearts is now available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the game’s final DLC fighter.

He launches alongside the 13.0 update, which brings an end to Fighters Pass Vol. 2 and major downloadable content for Ultimate after nearly three years of support.

Players who have already purchased Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can automatically download Sora and will also gain access to a new stage, Hollow Bastion. Additional music and Spirits from the Kingdom Hearts franchise are also unlocked as part of Sora being added to the game.

If you don’t want to purchase the entire Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which includes all six Challenger Packs for $29.99, you can also purchase the Sora DLC individually for $5.99 from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

With Sora going live, players can also purchase new Mii Fighter Costumes, including the Doom Slayer, better known as Doomguy, from the Doom franchise. The other two costumes being added are Octoling and Judd from Splatoon 2.

Because Sora is the last DLC fighter being added to Ultimate, it is unlikely that future updates will include new content outside of occasional Spirits or new modes. You can expect patches from here on out to mostly be focused on balance changes and bug fixes.