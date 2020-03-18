SonicFox and dekillsage sign with Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses is doubling down on its fighting game representation. The organization added two of the best players in the Fighting Game Community, SonicFox and Dekillsage, to its roster today.

This move gives the team three of the top-16 Dragon Ball FighterZ players in the world, along with all of the star power that comes with bringing multi-game champion SonicFox to the dark side.

This signing comes right after SonicFox won Final Kombat 2020, completing an incredible season of Mortal Kombat 11. Over the last year, they won seven Major tournaments across MK11 and DBFZ, along with winning Final Kombat and competing at the DBFZ World Tour Finals.

“I’m excited to join EG because now I can enable the anti-hero side of me hella hard,” SonicFox said. “EG are all about living outside of the norm and standing up for those that don’t have a voice, which is something I embody and stand for every day. I can’t wait to see all the things we can do together.”

Dekillsage also had an incredible year in DBFZ, top cutting every Major he attended in 2019 and making a deep run to finish third place at the World Tour Finals. This will continue the trend of the two players being teammates within the same organization.

SonicFox and dekillsage have been best friends for years, both playing for Critical Reaction and then Echo Fox at the same time before leaving Echo Fox on Jan. 15. They’ll now be teammates with fellow DBFZ player NYChrisG as EG doubles down on its fighting game roster even with most of the big tournaments for the next several months being canceled due to the coronavirus.

“Joining EG has enabled me to continue being true to myself, and to deliver that message to an even wider community,” SonicFox said. “When the world’s crazy, it’s important to never lose sight of who you are, and I hope that I can speak to anyone who’s struggling and encourage them to embrace what makes them unique.”

These signings give EG a player to compete in almost every FGC scene, covering DBFZ, MK11, Street Fighter, and several others.