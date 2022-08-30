SNK vs. Capcom could make a return in the future due to fan and developer interest

SNK producer Yauyuki Oda thinks there is enough interest from all parties to get something done.

Speculation about a new SNK vs. Capcom game or some kind of classic re-release was rampant at Evo 2022 since both companies collaborated for a special set of promo posters featuring each other’s characters. And now, SNK producer Yauyuki Oda has fanned those flames further by hinting that both SNK and Capcom likely have an interest in bringing the crossover back.

Speaking to VGC, Oda specifically noted that working with Capcom on a new SNK vs. Capcom title is something that he can definitely see happening after recent events and the uproarious reaction to those SNK x Capcom “Welcome Back Evo!” posters.

“Definitely in the future, that’s something that I think everybody on all sides, in both parties, are interested in making a reality,” Oda said to VGC. “Especially after we saw the reaction to the [Evo posters]… it helped us reconfirm that that is probably one of the most wanted things from the fighting game community across the entire world.”

【EVO2022 SNK x Capcom】

After more than a decade, SNK and Capcom are back for two collaborative posters from the legendary illustrators Eisuke Ogura and Shinkiro!



Come get yours at the SNK Booth!#KOF15 #KOFXV #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/s1xTpz2Awg — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) August 5, 2022

For Oda, collaborating with Capcom on those posters is something that he views as “the first step towards maybe something like that happening in the future.”

No concrete discussions have taken place between the companies as of now, and Oda notes that the only time it might have come up is as a brief comment. But he also points to his history of working on crossovers like helping put Geese Howard in Tekken, Terry Bogard in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Baiken in Samurai Shodown and more, showing that he has experience with these types of conversations within his role at SNK.

The original SNK vs. Capcom title, SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters Clash, was released in 1999 and was shortly followed by the more traditional fighting game most fans remember, Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000, in the following year. SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters DS was the final release in the series back in 2006—at least until relatively recently.

As part of SNK’s fighting game revival over the last decade or so, the company has worked to release or update its classic games on modern consoles, and that includes some of those SNK vs. Capcom titles. That already had fans hopeful for an eventual re-release of Capcom vs. SNK and Capcom vs. SNK 2, and now there is even more hope for a new game potentially coming down the line.

As of now, Oda is hopeful that both sides have interest and would want to revisit the series, going as far as saying that he would “try and get it done in 10 [years].” You can read the full interview with Oda, which includes some insight into the tight-knit nature of the Japanese fighting game development scene, on VGC.