Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 7.0: Full notes and changes

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update brings a plethora of changes, including tweaks to most fighters, increases to shield size, adjustments to abilities, and more.

A new fighter, Blyleth, from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, is also joining the game. Both male and female versions of the character are available through the Fighters Pass Vol. 1.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 7.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Edelgard

Dimitri (Fire Emblem)

Claude

Sothis

Rhea

Seteth

Dorothea

Ingrid

Hilda (Fire Emblem)

The following spirits will appear in the Shop and Spirit Board.

Radiant Gleam

Kloster (Grief)

Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)

High Line (Guns Empress)

I-Tetrimino

T-Tetrimino

S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino

L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino

O-Tetrimino

These are spirits that appeared in a previous spirit event that was held for a limited time.

Misc

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Byleth Challenger Pack

Cuphead Hat + Outfit

Altaïr Hood + Outfit

Rabbids Hat

MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor

X’s Helmet + Armor

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fighter changes