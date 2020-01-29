Login
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 7.0: Full notes and changes

Here comes Byleth.

Screengrab via Nintendo

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update brings a plethora of changes, including tweaks to most fighters, increases to shield size, adjustments to abilities, and more.

A new fighter, Blyleth, from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, is also joining the game. Both male and female versions of the character are available through the Fighters Pass Vol. 1.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 7.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

  • Edelgard
  • Dimitri (Fire Emblem)
  • Claude
  • Sothis
  • Rhea
  • Seteth
  • Dorothea
  • Ingrid
  • Hilda (Fire Emblem)

The following spirits will appear in the Shop and Spirit Board.

  • Radiant Gleam
  • Kloster (Grief)
  • Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)
  • High Line (Guns Empress)
  • I-Tetrimino
  • T-Tetrimino
  • S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino
  • L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino
  • O-Tetrimino
  • These are spirits that appeared in a previous spirit event that was held for a limited time.

Misc

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

  • Byleth Challenger Pack
  • Cuphead Hat + Outfit
  • Altaïr Hood + Outfit
  • Rabbids Hat
  • MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor
  • X’s Helmet + Armor
  • You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
    Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.
    Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fighter changes

Donkey KongOtherIncreased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
LinkOtherIncreased shield size.
SamusDash AttackIncreased the power of the beginning of the attack.
SamusUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
SamusDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
SamusUp ThrowExtended launch distance.
SamusOtherIncreased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
Dark SamusDash AttackIncreased the power of the beginning of the attack.
Dark SamusUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Dark SamusDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Dark SamusUp ThrowExtended launch distance.
Dark SamusOtherIncreased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
Made the right arm briefly invincible after activating shield.
YoshiOtherIncreased shield size.
Made the head and both legs briefly invincible after activating shield.
KirbyOtherIncreased shield size.
FoxOtherChanged the animation when receiving attacks from opponents while shielding.
PikachuOtherIncreased shield size.
Captain FalconNeutral Attack 1Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Captain FalconOtherIncreased shield size.
BowserOtherIncreased shield size.
Ice ClimbersOtherIncreased shield size.
SheikDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
SheikGrabIncreased grab range of stationary grab.
SheikNeutral SpecialReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move in the air.
SheikSide SpecialReduced vulnerability after using the move on the ground and in the air.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the explosion.
The explosion will no longer get negated.
SheikUp SpecialExtended launch distance for the explosion.
SheikOtherIncreased shield size.
ZeldaSide Tilt AttackIncreased power.
Extended launch distance.
ZeldaNeutral Air AttackReduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
ZeldaUp Air AttackIncreased attack range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
ZeldaSide SpecialIncreased the high-damage range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
ZeldaDown SpecialIncreased power.
Extended launch distance.
ZeldaOtherIncreased shield size.
Dr. MarioSide Tilt AttackIncreased power.
Extended launch distance.
Dr. MarioDown Tilt AttackIncreased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Shortened launch distance.
Dr. MarioNeutral Air AttackIncreased the power of the attack in the high-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
Dr. MarioDown Air AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Dr. MarioUp SpecialExtended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
PichuOtherIncreased shield size.
FalcoOtherIncreased shield size.
Young LinkNeutral Attack 1Increased attack speed.
Young LinkUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Young LinkUp Air AttackExtended launch distance.
Young LinkForward ThrowExtended launch distance.
Young LinkOtherIncreased attack speed for midair grab.
Adjusted launch angle for midair grab.
Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Increased shield size.
GanondorfOtherIncreased shield size.
MewtwoOtherChanged posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
Increased shield size.
Mr. Game & WatcOtherIncreased shield size.
Meta KnightOtherIncreased shield size.
PitOtherIncreased shield size.
Dark PitOtherIncreased shield size.
Zero Suit SamusDown SpecialShortened the time opponents are buried when stomped on.
Zero Suit SamusOtherIncreased shield size.
SnakeOtherIncreased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after activating shield.
SquirtleOtherIncreased shield size.
CharizardOtherIncreased shield size.
Diddy KongOtherMade the arm briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
SonicOtherIncreased shield size.
King DededeOtherIncreased shield size.
OlimarOtherIncreased shield size.
LucarioOtherIncreased shield size.
Toon LinkDash AttackReduced vulnerability.
Toon LinkDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Toon LinkBack Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
Toon LinkDown Air AttackIncreased the power of the attack in the low-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range.
Toon LinkOtherIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
WolfOtherIncreased shield size.
VillagerOtherIncreased shield size.
Wii Fit TrainerOtherIncreased shield size.
Rosalina & LumaOtherIncreased shield size.
Little MacOtherIncreased shield size.
GreninjaOtherIncreased shield size.
Mii BrawlerSide Special 3Made it easier to grab opponents.
Mii SwordfighterOtherIncreased shield size.
PalutenaUp Tilt AttackIncreased power of the last attack.
Extended launch distance for the last attack.
PalutenaDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
PalutenaNeutral Air AttackShortened launch distance.
Reduced the range of the last attack against opponents in the air.
PalutenaDownward ThrowExtended launch distance.
PalutenaOtherIncreased shield size.
PAC-MANOtherIncreased shield size.
Bowser Jr.OtherIncreased shield size.
Duck HuntFlurry AttackIncreased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Duck HuntOtherIncreased shield size.
RyuDown Tilt Attack (Heavy)Adjusted launch angle.
RyuDown Smash AttackNow possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
RyuNeutral SpecialIncreased the opponent’s downtime when shielding against Hadoken.
Made it easier for Shakunetsu Hadoken to hit multiple times.
RyuSide SpecialMade the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Increased power.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
RyuOtherIncreased shield size.
KenDown Tilt Attack (Heavy)Adjusted launch angle.
KenDown Smash AttackNow possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
KenSide SpecialMade the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
KenOtherIncreased shield size.
CloudDash AttackExtended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
CloudSide Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
CloudUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance when hit with the sword tip.
Increased attack speed.
CloudUp SpecialIncreased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
CloudDown SpecialIncreased the speed at which the gauge fills up with Limit Charge.
CloudOtherIncreased shield size.
CorrinOtherIncreased shield size.
BayonettaOtherIncreased shield size.
RidleyOtherMade one part of the wing briefly invincible after activating or deactivating shield.
Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
King K. RoolOtherAdjusted the shield’s center and center of the posture during shielding to match.
Increased shield size.
IncineroarSide SpecialExtended launch distance when opponents that are not grabbed with a side special are caught up in the lariat or back body drop.
Piranha PlantOtherMade the lips briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
JokerNeutral SpecialReduced the range when shooting downward in the air.
JokerOtherReduced the amount of time Arsene is summoned for when receiving damage while Arsene is summoned in battles with two or fewer opponents.