Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 7.0: Full notes and changes

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update brings a plethora of changes, including tweaks to most fighters, increases to shield size, adjustments to abilities, and more.
A new fighter, Blyleth, from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, is also joining the game. Both male and female versions of the character are available through the Fighters Pass Vol. 1.
Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 7.0.
Offline
The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Edelgard
- Dimitri (Fire Emblem)
- Claude
- Sothis
- Rhea
- Seteth
- Dorothea
- Ingrid
- Hilda (Fire Emblem)
The following spirits will appear in the Shop and Spirit Board.
- Radiant Gleam
- Kloster (Grief)
- Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)
- High Line (Guns Empress)
- I-Tetrimino
- T-Tetrimino
- S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino
- L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino
- O-Tetrimino
- These are spirits that appeared in a previous spirit event that was held for a limited time.
Misc
The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Byleth Challenger Pack
- Cuphead Hat + Outfit
- Altaïr Hood + Outfit
- Rabbids Hat
- MegaMan.EXE’s Helmet + Armor
- X’s Helmet + Armor
- You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.
Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
Fighter changes
|Donkey Kong
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Link
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Samus
|Dash Attack
|Increased the power of the beginning of the attack.
|Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Up Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Samus
|Other
|Increased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
|Dark Samus
|Dash Attack
|Increased the power of the beginning of the attack.
|Dark Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Up Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Dark Samus
|Other
|Increased power of midair grab.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
Increased shield size.
Made the right arm briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Yoshi
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head and both legs briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Kirby
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Fox
|Other
|Changed the animation when receiving attacks from opponents while shielding.
|Pikachu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Captain Falcon
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Captain Falcon
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bowser
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ice Climbers
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Sheik
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Sheik
|Grab
|Increased grab range of stationary grab.
|Sheik
|Neutral Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move in the air.
|Sheik
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability after using the move on the ground and in the air.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the explosion.
The explosion will no longer get negated.
|Sheik
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance for the explosion.
|Sheik
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Zelda
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Neutral Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Zelda
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Decreased power for the latter half of the time hit detection lasts.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Zelda
|Side Special
|Increased the high-damage range.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Zelda
|Down Special
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Zelda
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Dr. Mario
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Shortened launch distance.
|Dr. Mario
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the power of the attack in the high-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Dr. Mario
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Dr. Mario
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Pichu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Falco
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Young Link
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased attack speed.
|Young Link
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Young Link
|Other
|Increased attack speed for midair grab.
Adjusted launch angle for midair grab.
Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Increased shield size.
|Ganondorf
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Mewtwo
|Other
|Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
Increased shield size.
|Mr. Game & Watc
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Meta Knight
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Pit
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Dark Pit
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Down Special
|Shortened the time opponents are buried when stomped on.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Snake
|Other
|Increased shield size.
Made the head briefly invincible after activating shield.
|Squirtle
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Charizard
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Diddy Kong
|Other
|Made the arm briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Sonic
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|King Dedede
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Olimar
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Lucario
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Toon Link
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Toon Link
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Toon Link
|Back Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Toon Link
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the power of the attack in the low-damage range.
Extended launch distance when hit in the low-damage range.
|Toon Link
|Other
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for midair grab.
|Wolf
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Villager
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Little Mac
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Greninja
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Mii Brawler
|Side Special 3
|Made it easier to grab opponents.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Palutena
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power of the last attack.
Extended launch distance for the last attack.
|Palutena
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Palutena
|Neutral Air Attack
|Shortened launch distance.
Reduced the range of the last attack against opponents in the air.
|Palutena
|Downward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Palutena
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|PAC-MAN
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bowser Jr.
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Duck Hunt
|Flurry Attack
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
|Duck Hunt
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ryu
|Down Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Ryu
|Down Smash Attack
|Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
|Ryu
|Neutral Special
|Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding against Hadoken.
Made it easier for Shakunetsu Hadoken to hit multiple times.
|Ryu
|Side Special
|Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Increased power.
Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Ryu
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ken
|Down Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Ken
|Down Smash Attack
|Now possible on hit to cancel the attack animation into a special move.
Reduced the power against shields.
|Ken
|Side Special
|Made the pivoting leg invincible while rotating when used on the ground.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ken
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Cloud
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit in the high-damage range.
|Cloud
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Cloud
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hit with the sword tip.
Increased attack speed.
|Cloud
|Up Special
|Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.
|Cloud
|Down Special
|Increased the speed at which the gauge fills up with Limit Charge.
|Cloud
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Corrin
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Bayonetta
|Other
|Increased shield size.
|Ridley
|Other
|Made one part of the wing briefly invincible after activating or deactivating shield.
Changed posture while shielding to reduce vulnerability to a shield stab.
|King K. Rool
|Other
|Adjusted the shield’s center and center of the posture during shielding to match.
Increased shield size.
|Incineroar
|Side Special
|Extended launch distance when opponents that are not grabbed with a side special are caught up in the lariat or back body drop.
|Piranha Plant
|Other
|Made the lips briefly invincible after deactivating shield.
|Joker
|Neutral Special
|Reduced the range when shooting downward in the air.
|Joker
|Other
|Reduced the amount of time Arsene is summoned for when receiving damage while Arsene is summoned in battles with two or fewer opponents.