Sephiroth to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Dec. 22

As expected, players won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He’s set to join the roster on Dec. 22.

Smash series creator Masahiro Sakurai announced the date following his most recent presentation, detailing how the development for Sephiroth in Smash was handled along with a gameplay showcase.

Sephiroth will be joining the game as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, making him the third DLC character of the latest collection. There are still three more characters that will be added to the game, which are all set to be released before the end of 2021.

Just like with every other fighter, Sephiroth’s DLC pack comes with a new stage, Northern Cave, and several pieces of music from the Final Fantasy franchise. The music is a huge deal for the Smash series and fans because only two songs were added with Cloud’s inclusion in Smash 4 and Ultimate.

The Final Fantasy love also extends to the new Mii Fighter costumes since Tifa, Barret, and Aerith are all making appearances. There’s also a Chocobo hat and a costume for Geno, a popular character from Super Mario RPG, which was developed by FF developers Square in partnership with Nintendo.

Players can purchase the full Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC bundle and get all six Challenger Packs as they become available for $29.99 or they can buy the Sephiroth DLC individually for $5.99 from the Nintendo Switch eShop. And as soon as Sephiroth is officially available, you can also purchase all of the additional Mii Fighter costumes.