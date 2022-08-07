Samurai Shodown characters, crossplay, and more DLC coming to King of Fighters XV

SNK was very active in sharing news about King of Fighters and its other properties throughout Evo 2022, with the team ending the weekend by announcing a crossover with Samurai Shodown as the final team for KoF XV’s Team Pass 2 DLC, along with a surprise return to the Fatal Fury branding in a future game too.

In addition to showing gameplay and sharing that Team Awakened Orochi are available today, Team Samurai will release later this year with Haohmaru, who is making yet another appearance in the series, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger making the jump over to KoF.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImsJfZaxYrg

That crossover won’t be the end of support either, as another season of DLC will begin releasing in 2023. This will include the return of Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan in a new format that appears to focus on single fighters releasing at a time rather than the team format used for the last several updates.

KoFXV will also receive an update allowing crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the game starting in 2023. An upcoming update will also address the ongoing matchmaking concerns plaguing the community.

That crossplay announcement was made earlier in the weekend, along with news that SamSho would be getting rollback netcode in 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YP3wVygHLg

As one final surprise, SNK confirmed a brand new title in the Fatal Fury or Garou series, which will return to that side of the KoF shared universe for the first time since 1999’s Garou: Mark of the Wolves has been green-lit for development. More details on this new entry will be shared at a later date.