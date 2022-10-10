Riddles claims his first Super Smash Bros. Major using only Kazuya

The Electric Wind God Fist is no joke, especially when arguably the best Kazuya in the world is using it.

The Big House 10 was home to multiple firsts for the Super Smash Bros. series, with history made in both the Melee and Ultimate brackets. For Ultimate, it saw one of the most prominent Shoto players taking flight on the demon wings of Kazuya Mishima to claim the first Major win for character and player alike on the back of a 10-0 run.

Riddles is one of several Ultimate players who have been around in the competitive scene for years on the fringes of the elite, with 2022 seeing him build on a strong 2021 campaign to reach his full potential—which now includes a Major title.

Riddles is the @TheBigHouseSSB 10 Super Smash Bros Ultimate Champion! pic.twitter.com/P16xtJVI2k — Panda Cup (@PandaCup) October 10, 2022

Throughout the year, Riddles had become a staple in the top eight for basically any tournament he attended, with highlights including a second-place finish at CEO 2022 and taking third at Get On My Level 2022. Most of this was done using his dual mains in Terry Bogard and Kazuya.

At long last, Riddles won a major



Kazuya. Mishima.



He’s not gonna sugarcoat it pic.twitter.com/khEFCtoPwm — Psy (@PsySmasher) October 10, 2022

Starting early in his run, Riddles needed to overcome Dark Wizzy, Tweek, and Light to take a spot in the winners’ finals to face Onin’s Steve—much to the chagrin of the Smash community. From there on, he survived a 3-2 encounter, taking his first in-bracket set against another rising star and bringing their career record to 1-2.

Likewise, TBH10 is the first time Riddles has gotten an edge over Light. With a 3-1 win over the top Fox player during the grand finals, Riddles not only won the trophy but also evened up his career sets against Light at 3-3.

This run cements Riddles’ place at the top of the current competitive Ultimate scene, and you can see how much this vindication meant to him in how he popped off after every big win until the very end. Likewise, it also continues to show why his Kazuya is one of the most formidable characters in the world.