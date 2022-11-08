Ranked Mode finally arrives in MultiVersus but it isn’t sticking around forever

Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, MultiVersus, will finally receive its long-awaited ranked mode playlist on Nov. 8. The highly anticipated game mode will notably only run for one week though, as it is still in alpha testing.

Released in July 2022, MultiVersus is an ambitious platform fighter that pulls characters from popular IPs, spanning from Looney Toons to Game of Thrones.

Since the fighting game’s inception, fans were ready to test their skill in a competitive ranked ladder game mode. The season one announcement marked the first mention of an official ranked game mode, though fans still had to wait some time before seeing its debut.

Ready to climb the ranked ladder? Jump into our Ranked Mode Alpha tomorrow! It will be running for one week in order to gather needed feedback. Once addressed, we will let you know when full Ranked Mode will launch. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/HepmND1oUW — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 8, 2022

Starting Nov. 8, players will have access to MultiVersus ranked.

Players1st Games mentioned the ranked ladder is still in its alpha phases, and that this first iteration of the game mode will only last a week. After its testing concludes and issues are addressed, MultiVersus will inform players when they can expect a full release.

Despite its lack of a ranked mode, MultiVersus has still hosted a thriving, competitive esports scene. Already making its Evo debut and hosting weekly tournaments spearheaded by emerging community leaders, MultiVersus has already managed to create a space for its top players.

With a formalized ranked mode and competitive ladder forming, it should be much easier for players to gauge their skill and mastery over the platform fighter.

While MultiVersus players may still have to wait a little longer for the game mode to be permanently added, Warner Bros. Games have assured it is on its way.