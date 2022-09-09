Player finds secret hidden inside Super Smash Bros. Melee stage

Almost 20 years after its initial release, one player has discovered a secret hidden inside one of Super Smash Bros. Melee’s stages.

As reported by Nintendo Life, when using modder Primal’s “Clean Melee” mod, content creator tiebex found a tiny strawberry texture on the Yoshi’s Story stage. The mod removes the stage’s usual foreground trees, allowing players to see more of the stage floor. For some inexplicable reason, there’s a small strawberry sitting underneath where one of the trees should be. Primal confirmed the weird find on the standard version of Yoshi’s Story, where they removed a single seam from the tree to show where the strawberry would be during normal gameplay.

This is not normally visible because of the cardboard seam of the tree (removed here for video) pic.twitter.com/DvM9x96QBq — Galint | Primal ✦ (@Vancity_Primal) September 8, 2022

The discovery had some players wondering whether the strawberry was present in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s version of the stage. In the comments, Smash Bros. streamer MorganUnmasked checked and was unable to find it, likely because it was removed when the stage was remade for the latest title in the franchise.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time that food textures have been found inside Melee‘s stages. Twitter user WoodleyMiles responded to Primal’s tweet and shared a video of a rice ball texture that was found inside the Onett stage. The video’s description reveals that while the texture can be found in Melee and Super Smash Bros. Brawl, it isn’t present in Ultimate.

It’s still unclear why these two textures were hidden within the stages, but it’s likely to prompt additional searches from players and modders alike to find out if the developers hid any other food-themed Easter eggs within Melee’s iconic battlegrounds.