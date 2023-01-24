One Smash Ultimate pro smashing a controller after a loss has led to an entire community fighting

Riddles’ frustration has polarized the Smash Ultimate community after he showed his frustration from losing to Leon by smashing up his controller.

Riddles is one of the best Smash Bros. Ultimate players in the world and has been showing up a lot of good results in the recent tournaments he’s been in. His most recent major win was at Big House 10, which featured fierce competition like Light, Onin, Tweek, and MuteAce. Due to this, Riddles is one of the favorites to take the GENESIS title—one of the most prestigious tournaments in Smash. Some even dubbed it the Super Bowl of Smash.

But not only did that not happen, he also didn’t even reach the top eight of the tournament and was bowled out at 33rd, being eliminated by a Frenchman named Leon who wasn’t even seeded.

After being eliminated this early, Riddles released his anger by spiking his controller about a minute after losing the high-stakes Smash match. He then got up, picked up his bag and headphones, and left the venue. Shortly after, he deactivated his Twitter account, which has since been re-activated as of publication.

He was still very respectful toward his opponent and no one was hurt during the controller spike. Regardless, the move drew flak, with many calling it “unprofessional.”

@RiddlesMK

YOU THROW THE CONTROLLER???

DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH YOU MAKE PEPOLE SUFFER

You lost got out played by a neutral character,

You Just cheese pepole at 0 so F off — Splat (@smm2_z) January 22, 2023

Some of the hate is from people who have associated Riddles with Kazuya. Characters in Smash are rated by the community to either be lame or cool. While Kazuya might be a cool character in lore, in Smash, he’s considered “lame” because he has a touch-of-death combo, which means if you get hit once by his signature move, Electric Wind God Fist, you’re probably going to lose your stock or lose the game.

However, not everyone is hating on him. Some fighting game legends, including Justin Wong and Punk, weighed in on the conversation. Their main message was to remind people that pros still have emotions and losing early at any event really stings.

As a Pro controller spiker this is a pretty top tier spike 8/10. In all seriousness people want us pros to be robots we have emotions when we lose and especially at a huge event where you felt you prepped a lot for losing early stings and emotions run high. https://t.co/Ltcdov0cF5 — Punk (@PunkDaGod) January 23, 2023

Justin Wong put it relatively bluntly too: It’s okay for people to get mad, especially when this is their main source of income.

Let Riddles rock! It’s ok for people to get mad especially when this is their livelihoods



And plus the best spoke I seen was at Toryuken during a MK match where he spiked the controller so hard it went from the floor and bounced to the garbage can! That was the best https://t.co/bSjL7azxJb — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) January 23, 2023

Other Smash pros were behind Riddles on the rising controversy too. They sympathized with his explosive reaction because they also felt the same way when losing in a tournament where the stakes are really high.

I really hate how this community (mainly the casuals/people that don't go to events) obsesses over rage moments. Riddles – an extremely humble competitor – throws his controller ONE time, after his opponent leaves, and proceeds to quietly leave the venue.

1/3 — Moist | Aaron (@AaronFGC) January 22, 2023

Other fans were also calling out the people who watched Salty Smash moments on YouTube and laughed at it but when Riddles does it, it’s something else entirely.

For people who are upset that people are laughing at riddles, reminder, EVERYONE watched the Salty Smash moments from Grsmash and laughed — Chuck🌵🌵 (@KayohhBee) January 22, 2023

The issue has mostly been resolved, with people backing Riddles, including other fighting game players not in the Smash community. Riddles re-activated his Twitter account and posted a picture of him and Armada, which received a warm welcome from supporters.