One raunchy phrase has MultiVersus fans speculating about Naruto content in the game again

The development team at Player First Games is very active on social media and in community hubs for MultiVesus, sharing insight into how content is made for the game, communicating changes ahead of patches, and much more. That open presence in the community also leads to a lot of speculation whenever a new post is made by someone at the studio.

PFG co-founder and MultiVersus director Tony Huynh is at the forefront of all of these conversations, and a recent tweet has sparked discussions about a potential Naruto crossover coming to the game in the future.

I guess we're making a kancho attack. Interesting. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) September 6, 2022

In one of his latest posts, Huynh mentioned the team was going to be working on a “kancho attack.” And, while this phrase likely doesn’t mean much to most people, it does tie back into several moments from Naruto and even previous fighting games using the property.

Kanchō is the East Asian equivalent to goosing, or the act of poking someone between the buttocks with an upward thrust.

The specific method being referenced here is someone clasping their hands together with both index fingers extended like a gun of sorts before poking.

This is a common prank in East Asian countries and is portrayed in all kinds of media, specifically Japanese manga, anime, and other shows—but one of its most iconic portrayals comes from Naruto.

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

Before fans of the manga got out of the Volume One or anime fans broke double-digit episodes, they all saw Kakashi Hatake embarrass the series’ main character using the Hidden Leaf Village Secret Finger Jutsu: One Thousand Years of Death. It has since made numerous appearances at different points in the show, spin-offs, games, and more.

With Tony’s Tweet mentioning the origin of the technique, speculation about a potential Naruto crossover has been reignited. There was an initial buzz about it happening thanks to datamined files, but nothing concrete.

Now the real question being asked is if this could mean Kakashi will be getting in over Naruto himself since the move is most strongly tied to the sensei rather than the protege. However, Naruto also used the move in the series, though his was more of an improvised variant using a kunai and exploding tag during his battle with Garaa.

Screengrabs via Viz Media

Regardless of if this ends up happening, speculation about characters is always fun. Just remember a tweet about a bow and arrow many took to reference Green Arrow or Legolas from Lord of the Rings actually ended up being a clue toward Gizmo’s moveset instead, so this could just be another sleight of hand from Tony and the team—no matter how unintentional.