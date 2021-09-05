NetherRealm Studios ‘still working’ on fix for 3-day-long Injustice 2 crash issues

NetherRealm Studios is “still working” on a fix to massive issues that have caused Injustice 2 to crash over the last three days, the studio said today. The crashes have made the game almost unplayable for days while NetherRealm Studios still works to find and fix the occurrences.

The issue has affected the game across all platforms—including console, PC, and mobile—with the same sequence of events. Players have been reporting that Injustice 2 crashes after showing the DC Comics, Warner Bros. Games, and NRS logos on loading. The game displays no error message and simply boots the user back to the home screen.

We are still working on the issues causing Injustice 2 to crash. We hope to have more information for you in the coming days. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. — Injustice2 (@InjusticeGame) September 5, 2021

The first reports started coming in on Sept. 2, with NRS responding from the official Injustice 2 Twitter account on Sept. 3 and noting that the team was working to track down the core issue. This was the first time the Twitter account posted since April 14, 2020, when it retweeted a post from Mortal Kombat co-creator and NRS creative director Ed Boon.

Injustice 2 has been constantly crashing on Xbox One today



I used the Game Pass version, the Disc version, I uninstalled and reinstalled, and I restarted my Xbox One. Seen many others have this issue today too pic.twitter.com/8c3y8ROVK9 — Luminary (@_UltraLuminary) September 3, 2021

The developers have since noted they were looking at an “extended outage” for the game and hope to have more information available in the coming days.

As of now, there is no fix that players themselves can implement. This means players will likely be unable to play the game in any capacity until NRS can find a fix and either eliminate the problem or release a patch to do so retroactively.