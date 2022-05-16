MultiVersus reveals Taz, Iron Giant, and Velma, announces open beta for July

The MultiVersus train is rolling at full steam now with the development team confirming three new playable characters coming to the game and an open beta set to launch later this summer.

In the new cinematic trailer, players get an animated fight scene between Shaggy, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, and several other previously confirmed characters to set the stage for the game—all with voice acting from their original actors. The Tasmanian Devil and Iron Giant were revealed too amidst the chaos.

Player First Games continues to show its appreciation for each character’s source material, with Taz looking every bit of his frenzied self from classic and modern iterations of the Looney Tunes and the Iron Giant even got to say his iconic Superman line alongside the Man of Steel himself.

In addition to those reveals, Velma was also finally confirmed as a playable fighter when all of the characters came together for a final shot at the end of the trailer.

As previously confirmed, MultiVersus will receive a closed alpha test from May 19 to 27, which players can register for a chance to enter now. This test will feature 15 playable characters including Taz and Velma, seven maps, and multiple game modes.

Following the trailer, P1G also announced that a full open beta will be launched in July, giving more players access to the free-to-play platform fighter, which will be launching later this year with full cross-play support and rollback netcode for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

MultiVersus will also be making an appearance at Evo 2022, hosting a $100,000 tournament to showcase the game’s focus on two-vs-two gameplay on the fighting game community’s biggest stage from Aug. 5 to 7.