MultiVersus is getting schwifty with Rick and a new update soon

MultiVersus is one of the hottest fighting games right now thanks to the addition of content and fighters to the roster. Player First Games has done a great job of bringing together some of the most popular characters from the last few decades of film and TV. Following that same theme, MultiVersus has finally announced when Rick Sanchez’s release date is.

Rick is going to be released tomorrow, Sept. 27, according to an official post from the MultiVersus Twitter account. Each character revealed so far has had a trading card with their abilities, and Rick is no different. The interdimensional traveler will be a mage class and have abilities like Yeah, Fart Bomb!, Meeseek and Destroy, and Basrick Portal Theory.

The Fart Bomb will send enemies up into the air, which will likely come in handy when trying to get Ringouts from the top of the map. The Meeseek attack looks to be what was shown in the CGI trailer, where three different Meeseeks come running out of a portal. The Basrick move will allow players to summon a max of two portals, which Rick will likely be able to travel through.

Rick was previously the subject of leaks when MultiVersus was first released. While digging through the files, some data miners were able to find a working version of Rick and created some videos showcasing his moves. But those same data miners say they believe that Rick’s moveset might’ve changed somewhat since those initial leaks.

Many players have been asking when Rick will release. Now that we finally have an update on his release date, expect to see him plenty in the next couple of days.