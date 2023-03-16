MultiVersus has disabled ranked mode to fix a game-breaking bug

MultiVersus once had a hold over the fighting market when hundreds of thousands of people joined the open beta. However, in the last four months, the game’s only updates were bug fixes. Today’s update, which was supposed to bring fixes to specific characters, seems to have caused ranked mode to crash.

To fix this, Player First Games has taken the mode offline for a fix.

According to Player First’s community manager on Twitter, the devs are well aware of the issue and are working toward a fix as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there is no timeline for when this fix will go live, so fans will have to wait for the time being.

🚨 Quick update 🚨



Thanks for being patient. Ranked will temporarily be disabled now while we implement the fix for this.



Sorry about the inconvenience and we will get it right back up as soon it's done! https://t.co/6pgEMApK1h — NAKAT (@darknakat) March 16, 2023

This is curious considering the most recent patch didn’t add anything related to ranked, so some might wonder what caused it to break. Before updating fans that the mode would be disabled, NAKAT gathered information about the bug and what platforms it was on. Apparently, it was so widespread PFG had to disable the entire mode.

Players have been frustrated with MultiVersus for months now after the lack of content and no new characters since the middle of December.

The game went from a new character every two weeks to four months of virtual silence and many fans have voiced their frustrations on social media. This bug and the disabling of a mode are not likely to sit well with these fans either.

With the next season beginning in just over two weeks, many fans will be hoping that PFG can introduce new MultiVersus content at that time.