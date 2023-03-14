Not even the March 15 patch and all its bug fixes can fix MultiVersus’ community frustrations

It has been four months since the last new character was added to MultiVersus, with no word from the developers about when players can expect the next content update. Now, with each new patch and no word from the developer, fans are growingly increasingly irate about developer Player First Games’ silence. Now, they’re letting their frustrations known in the latest patch’s announcement tweet.

In the quotes and replies of a recent tweet announcing an upcoming patch, fans have voiced their annoyance that it doesn’t include any new content. Much of the community is at a loss for words that there will be no new characters, including the data miners and leakers who were able to get a decent fanbase from the game’s hype last summer.

… https://t.co/qIYCotyEMh — Shaggy | Multiversus Leaks and News (@Shaggy_Leaks) March 14, 2023

The update includes a couple of bug fixes that are expected from any patch that this game releases, with no balancing updates to the fighters. Seeing as the original post was a thread of six tweets, it’s also possible many were expecting more than a handful of fixes to known bugs. Former pro MultiVersus player Rexehh tweeted, tongue-in-cheek, “crazy roadmap if you ask me.”

Another player pointed out that this will likely be the last update before the release of season three, with previous updates having at least two weeks between them, which would make Marvin the Martian the only season two character. Some who bought the $100 Founder Packs seem to also be frustrated, assuming the game is ending, because they have plenty of unused character tokens.

With season three expected to start on March 31, many players are likely holding out their last hope that this will be a second start for the game.