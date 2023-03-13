MultiVersus fans are concerned that Warner Bros. is limiting community interaction and content

MultiVersus was the hottest fighting game to release in 2022, managing to draw in hundreds of thousands of players at launch. In its first season, the game kept a consistent number of players, releasing a new fighter every two weeks. But now, the game is suffering from a content drought and developer Player First Games has been radio silent, causing some fans to worry.

Compared to the five DLC characters released in season one, MultiVersus season two has only seen the addition of Marvin the Martian, with no communication from PFG as to why there haven’t been more new fighters. Some fans are blaming this lack of communication on Warner Bros., suggesting that the publishers could have asked the devs to limit communication for now.

But some other fans in the comments of this post claim that this radio silence might be due to the hate that the developers have been receiving over the lack of content in the game for the last few months. Regardless, the community for MultiVersus is clearly getting impatient, with someone even posting a dev diary from a game that was released over a decade ago, asking if it could help PFG.

One comment thread on another post from over a week ago laments the radio silence from PFG, saying how unusual it is from a developer that had previously been so community-focused. In the top comment thread, one person said “Can’t call yourself Player First Games, then go for a smoke for 4 months without any god damn information and explanation…” “Honestly the silence is getting pretty ridiculous,” another comment reads.

There seems to be some truth to this, too, as co-founder of PFG and community sweetheart Tony Huyhn has seemingly stopped interacting with fans in large part at the end of February. He has liked a few tweets in recent days, but this is a far cry from the daily retweets and replies fans had come to expect. Huyhn’s period of less-frequent Twitter activity started about four weeks after the MultiVersus season three delay, and fans aren’t sure why he went silent.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that the community is nearly at its wit’s end, waiting for any kind of big announcement from PFG about the next character or update. It seems like it would be in the developer’s interest to say something since the adoring community it once had for MultiVersus is beginning to drift away, as shown by the months of social media posts.

Season three is expected to begin in just a couple of weeks, so many players are hoping that will be a second start for the game. Overall, the community seems to be holding out one last hope that next season will be a return to the cycle established in season one. With March 31 on the horizon, many players are hoping it’s a return to normalcy for PFG.