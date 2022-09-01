MultiVersus director confirms Stripe and Gizmo are 2 separate characters

MultiVersus is the hottest new fighting game on the market, bringing in millions of players in the first month after it launched. Now that players are deep into season one, many are curious about when the next fighters will be coming to the game. But thanks to a few posts from official channels today, players know more about the next two fighters, Gizmo and Stripe.

Yesterday, Player First Games announced that a surprise was coming today. As it turns out, the teaser trailer for Stripe and Gizmo was released today. And game director Tony Huynh confirmed shortly after that they are two different characters. This came as a surprise to fans and data miners who had all previously thought that they would be the same characters working together.

Gizmo and Stripe are two separate characters. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) September 1, 2022

It looks like Player First is going to be delivering two new fighters into MultiVersus on Tuesday, Sept. 6. While these two new fighters will be great fun, this points to something new we learned about how the developers will add fighters. Apparently, Player First has no issues with implementing more than one character at a time, something we could potentially see repeated in the future.

With the characters set to release next week, it’s likely that fans will get more information about them over the weekend. It’s also worth noting that Sept. 6 is exactly two weeks after Morty was added, potentially meaning that players could expect a new character in MultiVersus every two weeks.