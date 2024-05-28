MultiVersus controls guide for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

An in game image of Wonder Woman from MultiVersus
After spending 2 years in various betas and early access builds, MultiVersus is finally here in all of it’s glory. While it’s not as complex as some others in the genre, it’s still a fighting game—so the more familiar you are with the controls, the better.

Thankfully (or woefully if you’re a masochist like myself), you won’t have to spend hours labbing complex combos to feel competent in this game. There aren’t very many different types of attacks, and the combos are minimal and forgiving. This does, however, mean you’ll want to take a bit of time to ensure that you know exactly what each button does, as spamming random inputs won’t ever accidentally result in an advanced combo. Here is a guide for the default MultiVersus controls on all platforms.

MultiVersus controls for all platforms

A screenshot of Shaggy and Garnet in the Multiversus training arena.
Surprisingly not a taunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While MultiVersus does it’s best to follow the same button layout across all platforms, there are some natural quirks that force things to be a bit different. As such, I’m going to provide individual tables for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

If you played MultiVersus in 2022, you’ll have gotten used to a control scheme that is no longer being used. This guide is only going to cover the current 2024 default button layout. If you’re following along, make sure your layout is set to Default and not Legacy.

MultiVersus controls for PlayStation

While there really are only two attack buttons, they turn into totally different moves depending on directional inputs. If you play a lot of fighting games, you’re probably already familiar with the concept of neutrals, which are attacks without directional inputs. If you aren’t, this table might look a bit intimidating at first—just remember, you’re essentially always combining a single button with any of five directions (no direction counts as a direction).

One quick note: now that parrying has been added to MultiVersus, I highly recommend rebinding RT to neutral evade. By default, you can use either Circle or RT with any direction including neutral to dodge. By rebinding RT to neutral evade, you’re essentially making RT the bind for parrying, as parries require a neutral evade. This will make it significantly easier to quickly parry while moving without accidentally inputting a directional dodge.

Finally, unless you rebind taunts to something else, all directions must be input using the analogue stick, as the Dpad is reserved for taunts. You may find directional inputs more accurate on the Dpad, but given that there aren’t any quarter-circles or Shoryukens, you probably don’t need to worry about it.

AttacksInput
Neutral AttackSquare or RB
Left AttackSquare + Left analogue
Right AttackSquare + Right analogue
Up AttackSquare + Up analogue
Down Attack/Armor BreakSquare + Down analogue
Neutral SpecialTriangle or LB
Left SpecialTriangle + Left analogue
Right SpecialTriangle + Right analogue
Up SpecialTriangle + Up analogue
Down SpecialTriangle + Down analogue
Neutral Air AttackSquare or RB while airborne
Left Air AttackSquare + Left analogue while airborne
Right Air AttackSquare + Right analogue while airborne
Up Air AttackSquare + Up analogue while airborne
Down Air Attack/SpikeSquare + Down analogue while airborne
Movement
Move LeftLeft analogue
Move RightRight analogue
JumpX
Neutral EvadeCircle or RT
Directional DodgeCircle or RT + any direction (can also be used while airborne)
Other
Dash AttackSquare or RB while running in either direction
ParryNeutral Evade (Square or RT) as an attack lands
TauntUp on Dpad (Right, Down, or Left if you unlock additional taunts)
Pickup Item/InteractLT
Platform DropDown analogue + Down analogue (double crouch)

MultiVersus controls for Xbox

AttacksInput
Neutral AttackX or RB
Left AttackX + Left analogue
Right AttackX + Right analogue
Up AttackX + Up analogue
Down Attack/Armor BreakX + Down analogue
Neutral SpecialY or LB
Left SpecialY + Left analogue
Right SpecialY + Right analogue
Up SpecialY + Up analogue
Down SpecialY + Down analogue
Neutral Air AttackX or RB while airborne
Left Air AttackX + Left analogue while airborne
Right Air AttackX + Right analogue while airborne
Up Air AttackX + Up analogue while airborne
Down Air Attack/SpikeX + Down analogue while airborne
Movement
Move LeftLeft analogue
Move RightRight analogue
JumpA
Neutral EvadeB or RT
Directional DodgeB or RT + any direction (can also be used while airborne)
Other
Dash AttackX or RB while running in either direction
ParryNeutral Evade (B or RT) as an attack lands
TauntUp on Dpad (Right, Down, or Left if you unlock additional taunts)
Pickup Item/InteractLT
Platform DropDown analogue + Down analogue (double crouch)
A screenshot of the Multiversus settings menu.
They leave a lot out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MultiVersus controls for PC

PC controls are the most complex of the group, and by proxy, offer the most customization. When you’re using a keyboard, you have the option to use directional special moves by combining a direction and an attack, or by binding the attack to a single button. That might sound OP at first, but you may find being locked into a direction isn’t as intuitive or freeing as you initially thought.

This is especially true because unlike most fighting games, W (up) doesn’t double as an input for jump. This might be counterintuitive for new players, but it ends up allowing you a lot more freedom when inputting directional moves and prevents you from accidentally turning an up neutral attack into an air attack.

AttacksInput
Neutral AttackU, J, or LMB
Left AttackA + J or A + LMB
Right AttackD + J or D + LMB
Up AttackW + J or W + LMB
Down Attack/Armor BreakS + J or S + LMB,
Neutral SpecialK, I, or RMB
Left SpecialA + K or A + RMB (can also be bound to a single key)
Right SpecialD + K or D + RMB (can also be bound to a single key)
Up SpecialW + K or W + RMB (can also be bound to a single key)
Down SpecialS + K or S + RMB (can also be bound to a single key)
Neutral Air AttackU, J, or LMB while airborne
Left Air AttackA + J or A + LMB while airborne
Right Air AttackD + J or D + LMB while airborne
Up Air AttackW + J or W + LMB while airborne
Down Air Attack/SpikeS + J or S + LMB while airborne
Movement
Move LeftA
Move RightD
JumpSpace
Neutral EvadeL or Left Shift
Directional DodgeL or Left Shift + W, A, S, or D (can also be used while airborne)
Other
Dash AttackU, J, or LMB while running in either direction
ParryNeutral Evade (L or Left Shift) as an attack lands
TauntT or 1 (2, 3, or 4 if you unlock additional taunts)
Pickup Item/InteractH
Platform DropS + S (double crouch)
