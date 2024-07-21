Image Credit: Bethesda
Image showing Samurai Jack in MultiVersus.
Image via Warner Bros. Games
MultiVersus announces Samurai Jack, Beetlejuice and ranked mode for Season 2

The honorable Samurai will arrive soon.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
Published: Jul 21, 2024 09:04 am

Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer for MultiVersus, which revealed that one of the most beloved fictional characters, Samurai Jack, will be added to the game’s roster.

The gameplay trailer, released on Saturday, July 20, announced that the character will be released with the launch of Season 2 of MultiVersus on July 23. 

Image showing Samurai Jack in MultiVersus.
Samurai Jack also comes with an alternative look. Image via Warner Bros. Games

The trailer also showcases Jack’s two skins, his regular outfit and his Righteous Warrior Jack Variant, which will be available as an in-game purchase the same day the character is released. It also features several voice lines from voice actor Phil LaMarr and showcases Samurai Jack’s fighting skills as a Bruiser class. In the game, Jack uses “his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map.”

The publisher also announced that MultiVersus will receive a Ranked mode at the start of Season 2. The mode will allow players to play one-versus-one and two-versus-two matches to gain points on the leaderboard and earn ranked-based cosmetic rewards. Season 2 will also include a new map called the Water Tower, where players can battle on the iconic Warner Bros. water tower.

Lastly, ghost Beetlejuice or Betelgeuse will follow Samurai Jack as a playable character at a later date. He will launch “later in the season” before the release of the upcoming Beetlejuice film on Sep 4. 

Since its full launch in May, Warner Bros has added several new pieces of content to MultiVersus. Several characters, including The Joker from the Batman franchise, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and Agent Smith from The Matrix, have been added to the game so far. Additionally, it has received new upgrades, fixes, and changes. This includes buffs to characters such as Taz and nerfs to characters such as Wonder Woman and the Iron Giant. 

