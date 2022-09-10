MultiVersus adds hold-to-pause feature on LAN following Evo 2022 pausing debacle

MultiVersus streamer and pro player Bugzvii confirmed today that for LAN events, MultiVersus has added a hold-to-pause feature which will work to prevent the sudden pausing issues which were prevalent across prior professional tournaments.

Evo 2022 marked MultiVersus‘ first major LAN event, bringing together many of the players who have come to define the platform fighter’s early competitive scene. While the $100,000 tournament ran relatively well for the game’s first true LAN event, it undoubtedly was plagued by pausing issues.

While in the heat of the moment and mashing buttons on their controllers, various players unintentionally kept pausing the game mid-action. Forced to make an impromptu call on the issue, organizers decided that pausing, even accidentally, would cause the offending team to automatically forfeit the current match. It became clear that this issue was more a problem with the game rather than players, as it happened three times during the game’s top 16 match-up.

It appears as though developers at Player1stGames have officially acknowledged this issue and properly addressed it by adding a hold-to-pause feature on LAN. With this new function, players will have to hold down the pause button for several seconds to halt the match for all involved players.

This will prevent players from unintentionally breaking a game in the middle of a match from accidentally mashing buttons, though it still retains the pause feature in case a player is experiencing any technical issues. In his Tweet revealing the new feature, Bugzvii expressed his gratitude toward the development team.

Hopefully defeating the issue before it happens again, the next MultiVersus LAN event should be free of any pausing debacles.