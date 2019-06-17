Mortal Kombat 11 is finally getting a ranked mode

After two months on the market, Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a ranked mode where competitors can fight other players with similar skill levels.



This addition will make a lot of players and streamers happy, especially because the normal matchmaking leaves much to be desired when it comes to finding challenging opponents.



Kombat League is a seasonal ranked mode that will change or update on four-week cycles. Players will compete against others who think they’re good enough at the game to aim for a spot in the top tiers.



There are nine tiers that will help divide up players and make matchmaking easier. The lowest tier, Apprentice, is for players just joining the mode or those who don’t have the skill to move up. Elder God is the highest tier, which will likely be full of pro players and strong competitors.



While battling in Kombat League, players will aim for good results to further their rank and try to get exclusive in-game items, such as costumes, through daily and seasonal quests.



Kombat League will use ranks to optimize matchmaking, but it will also show players a meter underneath their opponents with a percentage chance of victory. Depending on how highly ranked they are and if they’re on a winning streak, this meter will display what the matchmaking algorithm thinks your chances of winning are.



As soon as one cycle of Kombat League ends, another will automatically start, featuring new quests and items. It’ll also likely round down a player’s rankings to the start of whatever tier they’re in.

Kombat League will be released on June 18 as a free update for all players who own Mortal Kombat 11.