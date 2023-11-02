Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man trailer confirms release date ahead of ‘Invincible’ season 2 premiere

Mortal Kombat 1 has offered an extended look at the upcoming DLC character Omni-Man’s gameplay—and the timing of the release is no coincidence.

The highly anticipated second season of Invincible on Amazon Prime premieres tonight, and now, fans of both MK1 and the animated series have a lot to look forward to thanks to the awesome gameplay preview. It also confirmed when he will be playable.

Previously, Omni-Man only had a release window. Now, it’s been confirmed the villainous Viltrumite will be available for those who purchased the Premium Edition of MK1 or the Kombat Pack starting on Nov. 9.

In the trailer, Omni-Man’s gameplay and combos get a deep dive. The overwhelmingly powerful man shows what would happen if Superman turned evil (although DC has already done that as well)—and it’s terrifying.

Omni-Man is nonchalant, lightning-quick, and brutal all at the same time with his ability to juggle enemies with a simple punch. Just like his original preview, he then displays his brutal Krushing Blow along with his subway fatality, both of which were inspired directly by scenes from the show.

Just like in the show, Omni-Man is voiced by legendary actor J.K. Simmons, well known by many for his portrayal as J. Jonah Jameson in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, along with great films like Whiplash and Juno.

Omni-Man will be joined by fellow guest characters Homelander from The Boys, and Peacekeeper, along with MK veterans Quan-Chi, Takeda, and Ermac throughout the next few months in MK1 via the Kombat Pack. Another Kombat Pack is expected once Kombat Pack 1 is out in 2024, and leaks point to horror icons like Ghostface from Scream joining the roster.

Fans of Invincible and Omni-Man only have to wait one more week to get their hands on the powerful superhero-who’s-a-villain in disguise.