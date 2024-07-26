Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns DLC welcomes Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface, and more fighters

The developers of Mortal Kombat 1 wasted no time talking about all of the upcoming content coming to year two of the popular fighting game.

Recommended Videos

At their San Diego Comic Con panel, a new trailer for the upcoming Khaos Reigns update featured new characters, new fatalities, and even a new story expansion. These new story chapters will follow an alternate timeline version of Havik seeking to take over the main timeline, and Earthrealm’s champions coming together to stop him. This story expansion will see the return of three classic characters: Noob Saibot, Sektor, and Cyrax. Like many characters in the rebooted Mortal Kombat 1 timeline, these three legacy characters will have radically different origin stories alongside reinventions of their classic fighting styles. In this new timeline, Noob Saibot appears to be an agent of chaos created by Havik, while Sektor and Cyrax are now female ninjas instead of male.

All three of these characters will be released as part of Kombat Pack 2. And just like the previous Kombat Pack, they will be accompanied by three guest characters: Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface, and the T-1000 from the Terminator franchise. Gameplay for these guests wasn’t shown, but we can expect plenty of spot-on references to their respective franchises alongside some gory finishing moves. And speaking of gory finishing moves, the announcement ended with the return of Animalities, finishing moves where the winner turns into an animal to brutally murder their opponent.

The Khaos Reigns expansion will release on Sept. 24, with the Mortal Kombat characters releasing on the same day and a release date for the three guest characters to be announced at a later time. Animalities will be released for free. Those who pre-order the expansion will get new DLC costumes for current and upcoming characters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy