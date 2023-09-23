Mortal Kombat 1: How to solve the Flipping Out Klue in MK1

The Invasion mode of Mortal Kombat 1 will have you facing many battles and uncovering secrets with great rewards. But along your travels across the Mesas, you’ll come across nodes that display a Klue above the name. One of these Klues comes with the hint “Flipping Out,” which may confuse some players as to what it means.

Try as you might, you won’t find any other hints or indications on the map as to how to complete this Klue. But the solution to it is a lot simpler than you may think.

Here’s how to solve the Flipping Out Klue that you find in MK1.

Solving the Flipping Out Klue in MK1

The Screech and Vixen battle. Image by Dot Esports

You can find the battle with the Flipping Out Klue on the Tarkatan Colony Mesa map. You’ll have to fight through multiple nodes to reach it, as it’s down in the valley area on the map. The Klue will be displayed above the “Screech and Vixen” node title.

Like any other Klue you come across within Invasion mode, you’ll have to do something specific to solve this clue. This means going into the battle and doing some sort of action that will fulfill special conditions. When you do so, you’ll open up a new area on the map that will often lead to a chest with rewards.

All you have to do in order to solve the Klue is quickly switch your character’s stance at least 20 times during the battle. It’s as simple as that. This can be done at any time during the fight, but you need to win the battle for it to count towards solving the Klue.

To switch stances in a match, you have to hit L2/LT/ZL button on your controller. You can quickly do this by rapidly tapping the button when you have a moment and not doing any other attacks.

How to complete Flipping Out easily in MK1

While switching stances to complete the Klue sounds straightforward, you may not do so as easily as you think. During the fight in “Screech and Vixen,” you’ll be aggressively attacked by Sindel. This will make it more difficult to switch your stances for the Klue.

The best way to fend off Sindel and get in enough stance switches is to use attacks that knock her back. This will give you some time to rapidly hit the button to switch your stance a few times before she closes in on you. You’ll have to repeat this process a few times in order to make sure you reach the required number of stance switches.

A chest with rewards. Image by Dot Esports

This can also work for attacks that knock Sindel down, which allows you to switch stances a few times while she gets up. After pushing her back, you can hit at least three to four stance switches before you’ll have to defend yourself again, possibly more if you’re hitting the button fast enough.

Luckily, the number of switches you input can be increased when you win the round and the game asks you to finish her. Instead of landing a final blow or executing a Fatality, just rapidly hit the stance switch button to get in more inputs towards the Klue. When you go back to the map, you should have solved the Klue and opened up the path toward a chest. The rewards you gain will be different for everyone.

If you fail to hit the number of switches, you can always try the battle again. You need to make sure you win the match against Sindel for anything to count towards solving the Klue. Luckily, you can retry the battle as many times as you like in order to solve it.

