Mortal Kombat 1: All Invasion Klues and Solutions in MK1

Mortal Kombat 1 still revolves around its core story and online modes, but Invasions is a new take on content that adds a bit more depth to the game’s single-player offerings. From ranking up your favorite fighters to exploring different areas of the MK world to solving the various Invasion Klues that will block your progression.

If you are looking to get some additional time out of MK1 but don’t want to hop online after completing the main story, Invasions is going to be where you spend most of your grind—unless you really like Towers grinding.

Mortal Kombat 1: What is Invasions in MK1?

Invasions takes the gameplay of Mortal Kombat and combines it with RPG and board game elements to create something fresh and fun for the franchise.

It is partially tied to MK1’s main story since Liu Kang will introduce you to this new mode by talking about invading forces that you will need to repel in order to protect your current timeline. This explains why you will end up fighting multiples of Scorpion, Johnny Cage, and every other character—along with their altered powers and looks.

This mode is the best way to grind for new cosmetics and items to kustomize your fighters. It is also how I spent most of my time after the main story since I enjoyed how straightforward and fast it was to progress through the various realms while unlocking Kameo Fighters and other content.

Not only will Invasions be getting new content from NetherRealm Studios but it also provides a nice challenge if you are looking to spice up the NPCs you brutally finish off or want to see new takes on klassic elements from past MK titles. But you will find a few challenges that require you to complete them in a specific way using Invasion Clues, which tasks you to approach or end battles in a specific way.

All in Invasion Klues in MK1’s Invasions mode

While you progress through Invasions, you will occasionally land on a space that has a separate border labeled “Klue” over the regular name. This Invasion Klue means it is a stage that requires you to complete a certain task while inside or you will fail to clear the space.

In most cases, this sounds harder than it actually is, but there are several instances I encountered early on where doing the same action or being forced to use a character I was unfamiliar with resulted in needing several attempts to clear a space. To help you avoid the confusion I had when working through these trials, here is every Klue and how to solve them in Invasions.

How to solve the ESDORYT TEH DWLOR Klue in MK1 Invasions

This should be your first encounter with a Klue during Invasions when you are clearing Fengjian Village, and it is fairly straightforward.

Unscrambling the letters, which is a common trend with some of these klues, will turn this into “Destroy The World.” You need to open up your character menu in the top right of your screen, equip Cyrax as your Kameo Fighter, and use his Kameo Fatality to end the match.

How to solve the Toasty!!! Klue in MK1 Invasions

Your second Klue is another Kameo-centric task, this time centered around Scorpion—who you should have unlocked as a Kameo Fighter by leveling up at this point in Invasions.

Equip Scorpion as your Kameo and perform the Toasty!!! Fatality to end the match. Nice and easy, though you won’t always have the warm fuzzies while cleaning these up.

How to solve the AMNISLTA4 Klue in MK1 Invasions

Another word puzzle before the match. This time you can unscramble it to spell out “Talisman 4” and an easy answer for the AMNISLTA4 Klue.

Before you enter the battle, make sure you have a Talisman equipped that has at least four charges that you can use, which you should have or can make by this point. Throughout the fight, you will need to use that Talisman at least four times and the klue will be solved.

How to solve the Flipping Out Klue in MK1 Invasions

Moving on from the Sun Do Festival to the Tarkatan Colony, things get a bit more annoying since you need to switch your character’s stance a set number of times during the match for the Flipping Out Klue.

To switch your stance, you simply need to click the left trigger button on your controller or whatever it is mapped to on the platform you are playing on. You can tell it worked because your character will change their position or alter how they move on screen even in idle animations.

I am not sure how many times I actually changed my stance by backing up and spamming L2 in this fight since it is annoying and alters your control scheme at random thanks to a modifier, but it was definitely more than 20 and I have seen a minimum of 30 stance changes being shared around, so you should probably aim for the higher number.

How to solve the DEDAERHT Klue in MK1 Invasions

Another word scramble, another Fatality to use. In this case, this Klue is Threaded, which means you need to use Ashrah’s second Fatality, which you need to unlock through leveling up her character Mastery.

How to solve the Brutal Ways Klue in MK1 Invasions

After arguably the most annoying Klue on this list, Brutal Ways is brutally honest, in that you just need to finish your opponent with a Brutality.

You can check your character’s Brutalities in the Finishers section of your move list. The “Klassic” Brutality will simply require you to hold both down and Back Punch before you end a match or get to the “Finish Him” screen. You can also unlock other Brutalities specific to each character, but that involves leveling up their Mastery and you might not have them ready by the time you reach this Klue.

How to solve the Another Test Subject Klue in MK1 Invasions

This is probably the most annoying Klue for players who didn’t pre-order the game since it requires you to end the match using Shang Tsung’s second Fatality, which you need to unlock by upgrading his Mastery level.

The issue here is Shag Tsung was a pre-order bonus character for MK1 and is now only available as a separate $7.99 DLC purchase, so it is a little odd to lock base game content behind a DLC fighter and leveling him up too.

How to solve the ERTECA AOSCH Klue in MK1 Invasions

The Living Forest has three different Klues to complete, starting with ERTECA AOSCH or Create Chaos. You will need to enter the fight as Havik and perform any Fatality at the end of a match to clear this space.

Again, Havik is an unlockable fighter you can either pay $7.99 for as DLC or by completing the game’s main story mode.

How to solve the NOMED RENNI Klue in MK1 Invasions

Two word scrambles in a row. This one translates to Inner Demon and is yet another Fatality-locked space.

Equip Sareena as your Kameo Fighter and end the match with her Fatality.

How to solve the QUACKX10 Klue in MK1 Invasions

The easiest of all Klues and with a different spin on the word puzzles you have seen so far.

Ducks quack and x 10 is a multiplier, so you need to duck 10 times in this match to clear the Klue and get your rewards. I hope you finished the tutorial for this one.

How to solve the Use the element that brings life Klue in MK1 Invasions

This puzzle points to a character rather than a move, and only one fighter on the roster is named after a beneficial element like water.

While playing as Rain, use a Fatality to end the battle. This is not locked to either one, so you can finish it with no Mastery.

How to solve the KCIRT TAH Klue in MK1 Invasions

Hat Trick time, though hockey has never been this deadly before.

Using Kung Lao as your Kameo, perform his Fatality at the end of the match.

Since Invasions will be updated with new content drops, this list of Invasion Klues will get a refresh when NRS pushes those updates live.

