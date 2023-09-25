Mortal Kombat 1: How to solve the Another Test Subject Klue in MK1

How many Fatalities do you know?

Mortal Kombat isn’t known for its puzzles but MK1 is changing that by including some fresh klues into its Invasions mode. These sometimes tricky phrases turn certain spaces on the board game-style map into tests that require specific actions before actually finishing the fight.

Most of these Invasions Klues are tied to moves or actions that need to be performed to clear a space on the map. Some can be general, like needing to stance change multiple times, or more character-specific—typically needing you to finish the match using a Fatality from one fighter that is hinted at through the klue.

Arguably the most annoying of MK1’s Invasions Klues is the Another Test Subject Klue you will encounter in Shang Tsung’s Labratory. And, as if the name didn’t give it away, you better load up your DLC content.

How to solve MK1 Invasions: Another Test Subject Klue

Shang Tsung giving you this look is never great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to solve the Another Test Subject Klue in MK1’s Invasions mode, you will need to have unlocked Shang Tsung as a playable character and obtained his second Fatality, or know it offhand—then use it against an enemy.

That means you will have either needed to pre-order the game to unlock Shang Tsung already since he was an added bonus for early purchases or get ready to spend some extra money. On Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam, you can grab the evil sorcerer for $7.99—quite a hefty price for a single DLC character.

Once you have Shang Tsung unlocked, you need to perform Feeding Time, the second Fatality at the end of the Klue space’s match. You will only have Side Effects unlocked by default, but you should be able to perform Feeding Time even without unlocking it through Character Mastery.

The input for this is Forward, Down, Back, and Back Punch, which is default mapped to Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox. You will know you did it right because Shang Tsung will strap your opponent to an operating table, slice them open, and a serpent will emerge from their stomach.

Since this space is off to the side of Shang Tsung’s Laboratory, you don’t actually need to complete it to clear the map.

It will net you some epic gear and Talismans if you do finish it, however, so that might be worth it depending on how you are playing MK1’s Invasions.

About the author