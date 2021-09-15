Moist Esports signs top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Light

This is more than doubling down on Smash.

Just days after signing Alexis “Goblin” Stennett, Moist Esports has brought on top 10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Light to further strengthen its Smash roster.

This is the fifth Smash-related signing for the organization since it was founded by content creator and streamer Cr1TiKaL last month.

Prior to joining Moist, Light was sponsored by Rogue from February 2019 until March 2020. After parting ways with Rogue, Light competed in a limited number of events and continued creating content as a free agent.

Even though he’s sparsely participated in big, online events over the last year, his last Major placements were seventh and ninth-place finishes at Genesis 7 and Frostbite 2020, respectively.

As Smash events return to an in-person setting with Riptide just wrapping up and Low Tide City running from Oct. 1 to 3, bringing in a top player like Light is a big hit for Moist, who now has a solid mix of top talent and rising players in the Ultimate scene.

The current Smash lineup for the organization features Light, Goblin, Kolawole “Kola” Aideyan, Aaron Wilhite, and Kurtis “moky” Pratt (Melee). The team also signed Guilty Gear Strive Evo 2021 Online NA champion Julian “Hotashi” Harris.

This feels like it might be the crowning signing for Moist, at least in Ultimate. But the team is showing no signs of slowing down and could bring on even more talented players in the coming weeks and months.