Moist Esports signs Goblin after fifth-place finish in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Riptide

Moist Esports continues to expand rapidly in the fighting game scene, signing yet another top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in Alexis “Goblin” Stennett.

This signing comes as Goblin finished a deep run at Riptide, exiting after a close 2-3 loss to Elegant in fifth place. During that run, the Roy player took sets off of MuteAce, Epic_Gabriel, and Dabuz in what was his highest placing performance at a Major ever. And since Riptide was the first open, in-person Major of the year and the Ultimate bracket was stacked with more than 1,000 entrants, it made the run even more impressive.

Another huge day for Moist Esports. Welcome aboard @GoblinFL pic.twitter.com/kvQ31M1HG8 — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 13, 2021

In total, Moist now has four different Smash players on its roster, three rising Ultimate players, Goblin, Kolawole “Kola” Aideyan, and Aaron Wilhite. The team also signed a top 15 Melee player with Kurtis “moky” Pratt and veteran Guilty Gear player, and recent Evo 2021 Online Champion, Julian “Hotashi” Harris.

Another huge day for Moist Esports and more big things to come. Welcome aboard @moky_dokie pic.twitter.com/Minl6U1N6n — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) September 2, 2021

The team, founded by massive content creator and streamer Cr1TiKaL has now existed for just over one month and has shown no signs of slowing down with its signings. All of the organization’s moves have currently been contained to the fighting game community, and we will need to wait and see if its next move is to continue bolstering its Smash roster, reaching into another FGC title, or finally breaking into another scene.