MkLeo seemingly abandons the title of ‘best Smash Ultimate player’

The king puts his crown down, but who's going to pick it up?

MkLeo has been the undisputed best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in the world for quite a while, but now it seems he’s vacating that throne after quietly removing the moniker from his Twitter bio.

A Reddit post talking about the change has popped up in the r/SmashBros subreddit and has been picking up steam considering MkLeo’s recent placement in the recent Smash Ultimate Summit 6 where he didn’t even breach top eight.

The previously untouchable player seems to have accepted his vulnerability, maybe agreeing there are stronger contenders with the “best Ultimate player” removal.

Screengrab via Twitter

One such challenger is the winner of the Smash Ultimate Summit 6, acola. Acola took the Ultimate scene by surprise after he started winning majors with Steve and he seemed unstoppable in the Japanese Smash scene. He then took the challenge to North America and decimated everyone in his first major. Since then, he’s always present in the top eight of various events, save a small hiccup at Seibugeki 12.

Another player in contention as the best player in the world now is Tweek. Tweek was the second placer in the final Summit, only losing to acola. He plays a bait-and-punish style that can be explosive, especially with his setups with Diddy Kong. He won Smash Ultimate Summit 3 and his recent second place further cements his claim.

There are others in contention like Light and Sparg0, both of which showed big improvements after the pandemic era of Ultimate. While Light had a problem with consistency, he has since leveled up and become more consistent in his play and placing.

Sparg0 was similar to Light in consistency but found his footing after the pandemic. Their playstyle is also very similar, even leading Light to joke that Sparg0 is his son.

Sparg0 ain't even my friend. That's my SON https://t.co/GPlBAsIw78 — 💧Light💧 (@Light_S21) July 18, 2022

This is a very good era for competitive Smash Ultimate where it seems like the title of the best player is up for grabs and right now, many have the chance to claim it.