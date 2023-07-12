Master Chief lands in Brawlhalla with Halo crossover

The next head-turning crossover is officially live in Brawlhalla, this time bringing the Halo universe to the Grand Tournament.

While it just never came to fruition for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Microsoft and Blue Mammoth Games have finally brought the Master Chief to the fighting game world for the first time.

Initially announced in June during Ubisoft Forward 2023, the Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved event introduces both the Master Chief and the Arbiter as playable Epic Crossovers, as well as a full array of other features including a new mode, map, and plenty of various cosmetics that can be picked up in Mallhalla.

The Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Event featuring the Master Chief and the Arbiter has begun! Login now to receive your free Spartan Title, and play the new Oddbrawl Game Mode. pic.twitter.com/8C30WZeBB6 — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) July 12, 2023

Complete with unique weapon skins, lock-in animations, dedicated roster spots, and custom signature FX featuring Guilty Spark and The Flood, the Master Chief is an Epic Crossover for Isaiah (Blasters/Cannon) with his SPNKr Rocket Launcher and Magnum Pistols, while the Arbiter mirrors the abilities of Sidra (Sword/Cannon) with a Fuel Rod Cannon and an Energy Sword.

Inspired by Halo’s “Oddball” game mode is “Oddbrawl,” which invites players to be the first to earn 100 points before time runs out by maintaining possession of the flaming skull. For an added twist, players holding the Oddball will deal extra damage and earn extra points when landing attacks with it. Oddbrawl, a two-vs-two mode, is available as the Brawl of the Week and in Custom Lobbies.

The new map is simply titled “Halo” and features few places for players to run from the fight, to say the least.

What a beautiful day for a birthday party. pic.twitter.com/7hlSn6SShD — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) July 8, 2023

Until Aug. 2, all those who log in to Brawlhalla during the Halo crossover event will not only be greeted with a new UI theme and splash art but also a free “Spartan” title and a 250 Gold daily bonus.

