Masahiro Sakurai says there are “no plans” for more DLC after the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass

The new Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the last wave of DLC for the game, according to the game’s director Masahiro Sakurai in his latest Famitsu Column.

The second fighters pass, which was recently announced for the game, will include six unknown DLC fighters for Ultimate over the course of 2020 and 2021, with fans eagerly awaiting to see just who these characters will be.

Regardless, like it or not, we are only getting six more DLC fighters for the series and that will be it. Updates for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be over and we will have nearly 100 characters to play in the game which is honestly quite insane.

When the DLC does come to an end though, Sakurai’s work with Nintendo will be over unless the company contracts him for another project in the future. Sakurai doesn’t officially work for Nintendo after all and works on a game by game basis, so the legendary Game Director could work elsewhere in the future should an opportunity he is interested in comes his way.

For now, though, Sakurai is focused on his work. He can’t do other jobs while working on the DLC fighters after all but it appears he is ok with that, stating in his Famitsu article that he works to make people happy and he has surely been doing that the past decades making great Super Smash Bros. titles that millions of fans love and adore.