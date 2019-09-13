Masahiro Sakurai reaffirms that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not feature Goku

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has seen a continuation of its predecessors Smash Ballot arguments as third-party DLC characters continue to stream in through the Fighters Pass.

But series creator and director Masahiro Sakurai made it clear that the series would continue to focus solely on video game characters, despite requests from fans asking for representatives from other mediums. This comment came while Sakurai was on stage, accepting an award for Ultimate at the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, where he specifically mentioned both Dragon Ball Z’s Son Goku and Marvel’s Iron Man.

Thanks to PushDustin on Twitter, a full translation of Sakurai’s statement regarding DLC requests and other comments about his production on the most recent Smash title is available.

PushDustIn on Twitter I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, “Where is my believed Iron Man?” or “where is my beloved Goku? ” However, basically (Smash) will only have content from video games in it. https://t.co/T4dhbfKEA6

“I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, “Where is my believed Iron Man?” or “where is my beloved Goku?”” Sakurai said. “However, basically (Smash) will only have content from video games in it.”

This is an extremely well-documented statement, as the long-time Nintendo developer has said similar things in the past when asked about characters like Goku being constantly requested. As translated from his new book 2015-19 Thoughts on Masahiro Sakurai’s Games, which was released in April, he made his thoughts on the matter clear.

Specifically, on page 27 of the book, he is talking about DLC as a whole and notes that while some requests are serious, he “doesn’t think characters like Ironman and Goku will happen.” This is just another example of the person who has the final decision on which characters get into the game saying no, non-video game characters won’t be added. And yet the discussion continues anyways.

桜井 政博 on Twitter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC line-up is now complete. This time the selection was made entirely by Nintendo. I decide if we can create a fighter based on their selection, then come up with the plan.

With the inclusion of Banjo and Kazooie, along with Sakurai’s comments about wanting to please as many fans as possible with his work on the DLC for Ultimate, it is unlikely Smash fans will stop asking for what they want. The roster of characters joining the game was set before the game even launched, but with more content coming beyond the Fighters Pass, prepare to hear a lot more “Goku for Smash!”

These most recent comments were said on stage as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate took home four awards at TGS, including the Grand Award of the show.

Sakurai promised that he will continue to work as hard as he can on the game because it was his last assignment from the late Nintendo legend, Satoru Iwata.

“I’m sorry for bringing up this personal story at a time like this… but making Smash Bros on the Switch was the last mission the late Satoru Iwata gave to me,” Sakurai said. “I’ve put my all into the game, and with more DLC I will continue to work hard.”

PushDustIn on Twitter Sakurai at Game Awards: I’m sorry for bringing up this personal story at a time like this…but making Smash Bros on the Switch was the last mission the late Satoru Iwata gave to me….I’ve put my all into the game, and with more DLC I will continue to work hard.

With Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury set to join the battle in November, fans of Smash have a lot to look forward to. Even if it isn’t Goku.