Marvin the Martian is ready to conquer the FGC in MultiVersus

If he can't conquer, he's at least going to put up a fight.

Marvin the Martian is the latest character to join the battle in MultiVersus today, bringing the fight all the way from Mars to the arena. This classic character from the Looney Tunes franchise is the first character introduced during MultiVersus season two, coming in roughly three weeks after the release of the last character, Black Adam.

Marvin features some of the major trademarks from the cartoon, including a signature ray gun and his spaceship. As an Assassin class character, Marvin prioritizes lots of mobility while also dealing plenty of damage. Often referred to as “glass cannons,” these characters deal tons of damage and then escape before the enemy can get a hit on them.

Season 2's first new fighter is available now! Marvin the Martian 👽 is @multiversus newest assassin. Enjoy him alongside the balance updates in patch 2.01!



pic.twitter.com/eHnJKB6YqS — Player1stGames (@Player1stGames) November 21, 2022

Some of Marvin’s attacks include his Acme Bubble Blaster, which charges a large round bubble projectile that can be released to explode immediately or sent over long distances to capture enemy projectiles and reflect them. He also has his K-62 Projectile Modulator, which reverses the direction of all allied projectiles, allowing players to avoid wasting them when enemies dodge.

These attacks will likely cause issues for projectile-based characters like Shaggy, Velma, and LeBron, among others. Marvin may provide a nice counter opportunity for those types of characters while also assisting his own team’s projectiles.

As shown in the patch notes for this update, Marvin comes with an alternate Variant that costs 800 Gleamium in the Shop. The Item Shop in MultiVersus was added alongside Marvin, so players will be able to find the new character’s Variant alongside all the others in the new Shop. There are even items from past battle passes, which means that they aren’t exclusive like in other games.

Other inclusions in the update are the standard bug fixes, as well as nerfs for characters like Bugs Bunny, Reindog, and Superman.