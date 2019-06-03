Marvel Games vice president says “I can imagine anything” in terms of a potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate crossover

With E3 quickly approaching, fans have doubled down on their speculation of who the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be now that Joker from Persona 5 is out and taking the competitive scene by storm.



And in a recent interview with Game Informer, Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann was asked about a potential crossover with Nintendo for Smash Ultimate.



It isn’t rare for companies to be asked about the massively-successful fighting game after the former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé, teased that every fighter coming as DLC would be as unexpected as Joker was. Names like Minecraft Steve, Doom Guy, and even Master Chief from the Halo franchise have been linked to the Fighters Pass in recent months.



Rosemann, who’s been with Marvel for 21 years and is in charge of coordinating what properties make it into the games the company publishes, said the possibility is there.



“Well I mean, I can imagine anything,” Rosemann said. “You know, Hawkeye standing next to Link, you know, and both shooting some arrows. I mean anything could happen, but I’m not the person that makes decisions such as that.”



Nintendo will likely reveal the next fighter coming to Smash Ultimate during the E3 Direct on June 11 at 11am CT, but a Marvel character is pretty far from what’s expected. Rosemann’s comments do, however, leave the door open for further collaboration with Nintendo in the future.



In the same interview, Rosemann commented on his experience working with Nintendo to make the upcoming Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.



“It was really more of an affirmation of how much they (Nintendo) want to delight the player,” Rosemann said. “Marvel Ultimate Alliance is all about teaming up with your friends and the Switch is perfect for that. They have been awesome collaborators, we were so happy to work with them and they were exactly as awesome as I hoped they would be.”

With Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on July 19, further collaborations could be announced soon after.

