Light wins Glitch: Regen title over Kameme’s Sora

As a Super Smash Bros. veteran, Light isn’t new to being on the big stage with lots of pressure and prestige on the line. It’s safe to say that he didn’t disappoint at Glitch: Regen over the weekend. Light cruised through his bracket without dropping a single set; his closest set was with Sonix, which ended on a 3-2 win favoring Light.

Light’s grand finals opponent, however, couldn’t have been more different. Kameme lost to Sonix during the winner’s quarterfinal and had to crawl his way back to the top tier of competition. Once he regained his place among the top eight, he almost got eliminated by Jake—a Steve player—resulting in a 3-2 nail-biter of a set.

I won Glitch Regen and stopped Japan from beating us again! Till next time! pic.twitter.com/bWvtKNY6ct — 💧Light💧 (@Light_S21) September 26, 2022

He then got his runback against Sonix—who was poised to eliminate him—but Kameme clutched it out, once more clinging on to his tournament life with a 3-2 set. His final opponent, however, was Light, often considered the best player in America. The set ended up in a wash, with Light’s lightning-fast Fox taking the win over Kameme’s trusted Sora and signature Mega Man in a 3-0 sweep, preventing a bracket reset.

It’s worth noting that Kameme played most of his sets with Sora, a character that isn’t considered very good; people almost forgot the character exists at the top level. However, with Kameme showing up at the grand finals with Sora, maybe people willthink twice about whether this character is a threat or not at the next tournament.

Kameme’s Sora proved itself to be unique amongst the Sora mains out there. Thanks to him, Sora now has a top eight positive win rate at a tournament.